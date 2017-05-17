World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. CAW Arquitectos
  6. 2016
  7. Alto San Francisco House / CAW Arquitectos

Alto San Francisco House / CAW Arquitectos

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Alto San Francisco House / CAW Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Alto San Francisco House / CAW Arquitectos, © Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

© Nico Saieh © Nico Saieh © Nico Saieh © Nico Saieh +27

  • Architects

    CAW Arquitectos

  • Location

    Limache, Valparaiso Region, Chile

  • Author

    Rodrigo Werner S.

  • Area

    180.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Nico Saieh
Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

From the architect. The Alto de San Francisco House corresponds to a weekend home, located in the hillside of The Andes mountain range near the Alto San Francisco valley, at a height of 1555 meters over the sea level.

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The house is located in the south hillside of the Valley. From this point it's possible to obtain excellent views to the Mochoen Hill, the river and the San Francisco valley, as well as the summits of the Nevados 3 Puntas.

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The weather condition was considered the starting point for the project. The strongly contrasted weather between summer (+34ºc)  and winter (-10ºc) and the lack of natural light in the cold season due to the shadow produced by the hills and mountains that surround the valley.

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

One of the most important requests of the family was to make the most of the views down the hill, where the river and the valley can be appreciated at a close distance, and in a far view it's possible to appreciate the Chacabuco mountains and the Aconcagua valley to the south. In this way it was possible to propose a galzed facade to the south (views) and large windows in two levels to the north (light).  The windows are designed to avoid the entrance of direct sunlight during summer but taking the most advantage of the natural light during winter.

Save this picture!
Section A-A'
Section A-A'

Two pavilions are proposed according to the  programatic layout of the spaces. The east pavilion contains the bedrooms, family room and the bathrooms. Bedrooms will take advantage of the double height of the windows to the north, using those as attics and viewpoints of the snowy summits. At the same time, natural lighting is allowed to generate solar radiation during winter.  The west pavilion is proposed as a big space for the family to gather.

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The two pavilions are connected by a northern corridor which contains the main access and also serves as eaves for bioclimatic control.

The materiality corresponds entirely to pine wood MSD L=3.2m in diverse formats and sections.

Save this picture!
Section detail 01
Section detail 01

The roofs are designed with a minimum slope, structured with trusses of high altitude that accumulate snow in winter, which is used as contribution to the thermal insulation. The snow is drained through open channels included in the eastern and western facades of the pavilions.

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Chile
Cite: "Alto San Francisco House / CAW Arquitectos" [Refugio Alto San Francisco / CAW Arquitectos] 17 May 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Castro, Fernanda) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871434/alto-san-francisco-shelter-caw-arquitectos/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »