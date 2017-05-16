6 Projects Win 2017 RIBA West Midlands Awards

Save this picture! The Compound / BPN Architects. Image © Tom Bird

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the first wave of their 2017 RIBA Regional Awards, beginning with the West Midlands region. Six projects were selected as winners from the region, which includes the city of Birmingham and its surrounding area.

“This year's winning projects prove that a good architecture should allow its user a space and time to absorb and to reflect,” commented Regional Jury Chair, Natalia Maximova. “The selected designs frame our experience of the buildings and spaces rather than dictate it. They highlight the fact that there is no true architecture without a clear vision and a strong concept. Originality remains a highly valued commodity and a source of inspiration for others and therefore should be recognised.

“The winners deliver an architecture with a narrative and a poetry, while also fully responding to the functional needs of the facilities they created. It is a year of quieter and well-mannered design, nevertheless, no less confident and powerful for that reason.”

Winners

Alan Walters Building, University of Birmingham / Berman Guedes Stretton

Save this picture! Alan Walters Building, University of Birmingham / Berman Guedes Stretton. Image © Quintin Lake

Croft Lodge Studio, Leominster / Kate Darby Architects

Save this picture! Croft Lodge Studio, Leominster / Kate Darby Architects. Image © James Morris

Jaguar Land Rover Engine Manufacturing Centre / Arup Associates

Save this picture! Jaguar Land Rover Engine Manufacturing Centre / Arup Associates. Image © Simon Kennedy

Remembrance Centre, National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas / Glenn Howells Architects

Save this picture! Remembrance Centre, National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas / Glenn Howells Architects. Image © Rob Parrish

St. Michael’s Hospice, Hereford / Architype

The Compound / BPN Architects

Save this picture! The Compound / BPN Architects. Image © Tom Bird

Special recognitions were also given to:

Jaguar Land Rover Engine Manufacturing Centre - RIBA West Midlands Sustainability Award, sponsored by Geberit

The Compound - RIBA West Midlands Conservation Award

Croft Lodge Studio - RIBA West Midlands Small Project Award

The Compound - RIBA West Midlands Client of the Year Award sponsored by Tobermore

Paul Neep, Architype - RIBA West Midlands Project Architect of the Year Award, for St. Michael’s Hospice sponsored by Taylor Maxwell

Remembrance Centre, National Memorial Arboretum - RIBA West Midlands Building of the Year Award, sponsored by Marley Eternit

These 6 projects will be now further considered for the RIBA National Awards, to be announced this June. The winners of the national award will then create a shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize – the highest award for architecture in the UK.

News via RIBA.