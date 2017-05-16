World
  3. 6 Projects Win 2017 RIBA West Midlands Awards

6 Projects Win 2017 RIBA West Midlands Awards

6 Projects Win 2017 RIBA West Midlands Awards
6 Projects Win 2017 RIBA West Midlands Awards, The Compound / BPN Architects. Image © Tom Bird
The Compound / BPN Architects. Image © Tom Bird

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the first wave of their 2017 RIBA Regional Awards, beginning with the West Midlands region. Six projects were selected as winners from the region, which includes the city of Birmingham and its surrounding area. 

“This year's winning projects prove that a good architecture should allow its user a space and time to absorb and to reflect,” commented Regional Jury Chair, Natalia Maximova. “The selected designs frame our experience of the buildings and spaces rather than dictate it. They highlight the fact that there is no true architecture without a clear vision and a strong concept. Originality remains a highly valued commodity and a source of inspiration for others and therefore should be recognised.

Alan Walters Building, University of Birmingham / Berman Guedes Stretton. Image © Quintin Lake Croft Lodge Studio, Leominster / Kate Darby Architects. Image © David Connor Remembrance Centre, National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas / Glenn Howells Architects. Image © Paul Miller Jaguar Land Rover Engine Manufacturing Centre / Arup Associates. Image © Simon Kennedy +29

“The winners deliver an architecture with a narrative and a poetry, while also fully responding to the functional needs of the facilities they created. It is a year of quieter and well-mannered design, nevertheless, no less confident and powerful for that reason.”

Winners

Alan Walters Building, University of Birmingham / Berman Guedes Stretton

Alan Walters Building, University of Birmingham / Berman Guedes Stretton. Image © Quintin Lake
Alan Walters Building, University of Birmingham / Berman Guedes Stretton. Image © Quintin Lake

The Compound / BPN Architects. Image © Tom Bird The Compound / BPN Architects. Image © Tom Bird The Compound / BPN Architects. Image © Tom Bird The Compound / BPN Architects. Image © Tom Bird +29

Croft Lodge Studio, Leominster / Kate Darby Architects

Croft Lodge Studio, Leominster / Kate Darby Architects. Image © James Morris
Croft Lodge Studio, Leominster / Kate Darby Architects. Image © James Morris

Croft Lodge Studio, Leominster / Kate Darby Architects. Image © David Connor Croft Lodge Studio, Leominster / Kate Darby Architects. Image © James Morris Croft Lodge Studio, Leominster / Kate Darby Architects. Image © James Morris Croft Lodge Studio, Leominster / Kate Darby Architects. Image © James Morris +29

Jaguar Land Rover Engine Manufacturing Centre / Arup Associates

Jaguar Land Rover Engine Manufacturing Centre / Arup Associates. Image © Simon Kennedy
Jaguar Land Rover Engine Manufacturing Centre / Arup Associates. Image © Simon Kennedy

Jaguar Land Rover Engine Manufacturing Centre / Arup Associates. Image © Simon Kennedy Jaguar Land Rover Engine Manufacturing Centre / Arup Associates. Image © Simon Kennedy Jaguar Land Rover Engine Manufacturing Centre / Arup Associates. Image © Simon Kennedy Jaguar Land Rover Engine Manufacturing Centre / Arup Associates. Image © Simon Kennedy +29

Remembrance Centre, National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas / Glenn Howells Architects

Remembrance Centre, National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas / Glenn Howells Architects. Image © Rob Parrish
Remembrance Centre, National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas / Glenn Howells Architects. Image © Rob Parrish

Remembrance Centre, National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas / Glenn Howells Architects. Image © Paul Miller Remembrance Centre, National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas / Glenn Howells Architects. Image © Rob Parrish Remembrance Centre, National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas / Glenn Howells Architects. Image © Rob Parrish Remembrance Centre, National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas / Glenn Howells Architects. Image © Rob Parrish +29

St. Michael’s Hospice, Hereford / Architype

St. Michael’s Hospice, Hereford / Architype. Image © Dennis Gilbert
St. Michael’s Hospice, Hereford / Architype. Image © Dennis Gilbert

St. Michael’s Hospice, Hereford / Architype. Image © Dennis Gilbert St. Michael’s Hospice, Hereford / Architype. Image © Dennis Gilbert St. Michael’s Hospice, Hereford / Architype. Image © Dennis Gilbert St. Michael’s Hospice, Hereford / Architype. Image © Dennis Gilbert +29

The Compound / BPN Architects               

The Compound / BPN Architects. Image © Tom Bird
The Compound / BPN Architects. Image © Tom Bird

Special recognitions were also given to:

  • Jaguar Land Rover Engine Manufacturing Centre  - RIBA West Midlands Sustainability Award, sponsored by Geberit

  • The Compound - RIBA West Midlands Conservation Award

  • Croft Lodge Studio - RIBA West Midlands Small Project Award

  • The Compound - RIBA West Midlands Client of the Year Award sponsored by Tobermore

  • Paul Neep, Architype - RIBA West Midlands Project Architect of the Year Award, for St. Michael’s Hospice sponsored by Taylor Maxwell

  • Remembrance Centre, National Memorial Arboretum - RIBA West Midlands Building of the Year Award, sponsored by Marley Eternit

These 6 projects will be now further considered for the RIBA National Awards, to be announced this June. The winners of the national award will then create a shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize – the highest award for architecture in the UK.

News via RIBA.

Shortlist Announced for 2017 RIBA London Awards

A total of 85 buildings from the British capital have been shortlisted for the 2017 RIBA London Awards, including projects from Wilkinson Eyre, AHMM, Allies and Morrison, Herzog & de Meuron, and Rogers Stirk Harbour. All 85 buildings will now be visited and carefully assessed by one of four regional juries, before the regional winners are selected in June of this year.

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "6 Projects Win 2017 RIBA West Midlands Awards" 16 May 2017.
