World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. bergmeisterwolf architekten
  6. 2014
  7. bedded köfererhof / bergmeisterwolf architekten

bedded köfererhof / bergmeisterwolf architekten

  • 03:00 - 22 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
bedded köfererhof / bergmeisterwolf architekten
Save this picture!
bedded köfererhof / bergmeisterwolf architekten, © Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller

© Lukas Schaller © Lukas Schaller © Lukas Schaller © Lukas Schaller +31

Save this picture!
© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller

From the architect. The new building, built beside the old farmhouse, rises among the vineyards overlooking the neustift monastery. The structure grows up from the terrain and rises together with the landscape. It becomes part of nature, integrated with the vineyard and the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller

It’s elongated shape follows the hillside morphology creating a courtyard, the new center of the house. An open yet intimate space, a place for the monolith to develop. Raw concrete outside and wooden structures inside. A movement ahead, an opening up, a growth. A play of intermediate spaces, different heights and views over the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller
Save this picture!
© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller
Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Italy
Cite: "bedded köfererhof / bergmeisterwolf architekten" 22 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871395/bedded-kofererhof-bergmeisterwolf-architekten/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »