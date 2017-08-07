World
  7. Rocksplit House / Cometa Architects

Rocksplit House / Cometa Architects

  • 03:00 - 7 August, 2017
Rocksplit House / Cometa Architects
© Dimitris Kleanthis
© Dimitris Kleanthis

© Dimitris Kleanthis © Dimitris Kleanthis © Dimitris Kleanthis © Dimitris Kleanthis +36

  • Architects

    Cometa Architects

  • Location

    Kea Kithnos, Greece

  • Architects in Charge

    Faidra Matziaraki, Victor Gonzalez Marti

  • Design

    Olga Balaoura

  • Interior Designer

    Laura Mascuñan, Denisse Gómez Casco

  • Area

    150.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Dimitris Kleanthis

  • Architect Partner in Building License Stage

    Betty Tsaousi

  • Structural Engineer

    Vasilios Vakis

  • Environmental & Mechanical engineer

    Efstratios Komis

  • Contractor

    Nikos Zoulamopoulos

  • Client

    Private
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Dimitris Kleanthis
© Dimitris Kleanthis

From the architect. The steep ground and the plot’s narrow dimensions determine the pronounced and gradient form of the building which rises from the mountain and over the valley of Poisses, to finally balance itself with the surrounding traditional dwellings and the natural context.

Rocksplit House / Cometa Architects, © Dimitris Kleanthis
© Dimitris Kleanthis

The secondary home of a family of four, spreads through 3 volumes which clearly can defined as the seating & kitchen volume, the circulation  tower and the sleeping & storaging volume.  The principal material chosen is the locally quarried stone, carefully crafted against the horizontal micro-cement surfaces.

© Dimitris Kleanthis
© Dimitris Kleanthis
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Dimitris Kleanthis
© Dimitris Kleanthis

The experience of the Cycladic landscape is the design’s main concern expressed through the spatial evolution and relationship of the building with the dramatic land.  This is achieved through the traditional method of construction  called “kotounto”, a dry, humid-free space between the rock and the building. In such a way, the external spaces, a continuous perimetrical ‘kotoundo’  makes the building sometimes trying to break away from the rock and sometimes to reconcile with it.

© Dimitris Kleanthis
© Dimitris Kleanthis

Apart from this traditional tecnique  of which is principlally used to drain the waters coming from the mountains, leaving walls and foundations dry, the house includes in its design an under-floor heating installation  which is generated by the solar heaters installed in the roof.  The cooling is achieved from cross ventilation and also an additional under-floor cooling is provided.  Finally, the rainwater is collected in the 3 rooftops and stored in an underground reservoir.

© Dimitris Kleanthis
© Dimitris Kleanthis
