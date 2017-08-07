Rocksplit House / Cometa Architects

+36

Architects Cometa Architects

Location Kea Kithnos, Greece

Architects in Charge Faidra Matziaraki, Victor Gonzalez Marti

Design Olga Balaoura

Interior Designer Laura Mascuñan, Denisse Gómez Casco

Area 150.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Dimitris Kleanthis

Architect Partner in Building License Stage Betty Tsaousi

Structural Engineer Vasilios Vakis

Environmental & Mechanical engineer Efstratios Komis

Contractor Nikos Zoulamopoulos

Client Private

From the architect. The steep ground and the plot’s narrow dimensions determine the pronounced and gradient form of the building which rises from the mountain and over the valley of Poisses, to finally balance itself with the surrounding traditional dwellings and the natural context.

The secondary home of a family of four, spreads through 3 volumes which clearly can defined as the seating & kitchen volume, the circulation tower and the sleeping & storaging volume. The principal material chosen is the locally quarried stone, carefully crafted against the horizontal micro-cement surfaces.

The experience of the Cycladic landscape is the design’s main concern expressed through the spatial evolution and relationship of the building with the dramatic land. This is achieved through the traditional method of construction called “kotounto”, a dry, humid-free space between the rock and the building. In such a way, the external spaces, a continuous perimetrical ‘kotoundo’ makes the building sometimes trying to break away from the rock and sometimes to reconcile with it.

Apart from this traditional tecnique of which is principlally used to drain the waters coming from the mountains, leaving walls and foundations dry, the house includes in its design an under-floor heating installation which is generated by the solar heaters installed in the roof. The cooling is achieved from cross ventilation and also an additional under-floor cooling is provided. Finally, the rainwater is collected in the 3 rooftops and stored in an underground reservoir.