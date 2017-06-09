Tectonic / Graham Baba Architects

+12

From the architect. Tectonic, a digital experience design studio, desired an open workspace that satisfied their simple office requirements while simultaneously providing space for entertainment—a union of work and relaxation. The modest 2,738-square-foot office space is located on the fourth floor of a six-story, mixed-used building in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

In addition to workstations, the office includes two conference spaces (one essentially a part of the larger office and another private option), as well as an entertainment area, symbolically raised two steps above the workstation level. The entertainment area includes a kitchen/bar, casual seating area including a sofa and occasional chairs, and access to the outdoor patio which affords territorial views to the neighborhood.