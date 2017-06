Tectonic / Graham Baba Architects

+12

Architects Graham Baba Architects

Location 1424 11th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, United States

Architect in Charge Jim Graham

Area 2738.0 ft2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Rafael Soldi

Architect PM Tim Myhr

Renderer Ryan Jorgensen

Contractor MRJ Constructors

Client Tectonic/Dunn+Hobbes, LLC More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Tectonic, a digital experience design studio, desired an open workspace that satisfied their simple office requirements while simultaneously providing space for entertainment—a union of work and relaxation. The modest 2,738-square-foot office space is located on the fourth floor of a six-story, mixed-used building in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

In addition to workstations, the office includes two conference spaces (one essentially a part of the larger office and another private option), as well as an entertainment area, symbolically raised two steps above the workstation level. The entertainment area includes a kitchen/bar, casual seating area including a sofa and occasional chairs, and access to the outdoor patio which affords territorial views to the neighborhood.