Indonesian Village Receives Technicolor Makeover with Just $22,000 of Paint

Save this picture! Image by Instagram user arieprakhman

Seeking to liven up their town and make a splash in the realm of tourism, the small village of Kampung Pelangi, Indonesia, has undergone a vivid, multicolored transformation. The brainchild of 54-year-old junior high principal Slamet Widodo and inspired by similar efforts in other Indonesian towns, the entire repainting was done for just 300 million Indonesia Rupiah (about $22,500 USD).

Each house has been painted with at least three colors; roofs, benches and bridges were all used as canvas for a world of patterns, textures and motifs, all portrayed in the brightest hued pigments the town could find. In total, more than 230 houses were made over.

Save this picture! The town before the repainting. Image by flickr user anomharya

According to the Indonesian Builders Association, the attraction is already paying off, with local shop and restaurants owners seeing a significant rise in sales since the project was completed.

Check out some shots of the rainbow wonderland:

H/T Bored Panda.