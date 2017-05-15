World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Indonesian Village Receives Technicolor Makeover with Just $22,000 of Paint

Indonesian Village Receives Technicolor Makeover with Just $22,000 of Paint

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Indonesian Village Receives Technicolor Makeover with Just $22,000 of Paint
Save this picture!
Indonesian Village Receives Technicolor Makeover with Just $22,000 of Paint, Image by Instagram user arieprakhman
Image by Instagram user arieprakhman

Seeking to liven up their town and make a splash in the realm of tourism, the small village of Kampung Pelangi, Indonesia, has undergone a vivid, multicolored transformation. The brainchild of 54-year-old junior high principal Slamet Widodo and inspired by similar efforts in other Indonesian towns, the entire repainting was done for just 300 million Indonesia Rupiah (about $22,500 USD).

Each house has been painted with at least three colors; roofs, benches and bridges were all used as canvas for a world of patterns, textures and motifs, all portrayed in the brightest hued pigments the town could find. In total, more than 230 houses were made over.

Save this picture!
The town before the repainting. Image by flickr user anomharya
The town before the repainting. Image by flickr user anomharya

According to the Indonesian Builders Association, the attraction is already paying off, with local shop and restaurants owners seeing a significant rise in sales since the project was completed.

Check out some shots of the rainbow wonderland:

A post shared by Achmad Syarifudin (@jalidin) on

A post shared by J Roymond BP (@roymondbp) on

H/T Bored Panda.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Indonesian Village Receives Technicolor Makeover with Just $22,000 of Paint" 15 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871371/indonesian-village-receives-technicolor-makeover-with-just-22000-dollars-of-paint/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »