Diller Scofidio + Renfro Releases New Design for University of Chicago's Rubenstein Forum

Diller Scofidio + Renfro Releases New Design for University of Chicago's Rubenstein Forum
Courtesy of Diller Scofidio + Renfro
Courtesy of Diller Scofidio + Renfro

The University of Chicago has unveiled new renderings of its planned David M. Rubenstein Forum that show major changes to the buildings’ form and relationship to the site. Designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro, the new scheme shows a more homogeneous structure featuring a uniform zinc and glass facade that will help to better signify the distinct “neighborhoods” located within the 8-story tower.

Courtesy of Diller Scofidio + Renfro
Courtesy of Diller Scofidio + Renfro

UChicago News explains:

As before, the building is composed of a two-story base and an eight-story tower. The exterior has evolved over the last year to become a more uniform composition of zinc and glass, expressing the separate meeting “neighborhoods” that compose the tower. Those “neighborhoods” pair meeting rooms with informal shared spaces, and they can be configured according to users’ needs.

The new design (left) features a more uniform design. Image Courtesy of Diller Scofidio + Renfro
The new design (left) features a more uniform design. Image Courtesy of Diller Scofidio + Renfro

The ground floor of the building will contain a lobby and restaurant, with stairs leading to a 600-person-capacity multipurpose event space. On the floor above the base, a 285-seat auditorium and informal meeting space will provide additional space for school events. The top level will contain another multipurpose area capable of accommodating 75 people, and offering views of Midway Plaisance, the city skyline and Lake Michigan.

News via UChicago News. H/T Curbed.

