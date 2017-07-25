World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. Portugal
  5. Campos Costa Arquitetos
  6. 2014
  7. IN CASTRO – Ideas and Business Center / Campos Costa Arquitetos

IN CASTRO – Ideas and Business Center / Campos Costa Arquitetos

  • 05:00 - 25 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
IN CASTRO – Ideas and Business Center / Campos Costa Arquitetos
Save this picture!
IN CASTRO – Ideas and Business Center / Campos Costa Arquitetos, © Gonçalo Pacheco
© Gonçalo Pacheco

© Walter Vinagre © Walter Vinagre © Walter Vinagre © Walter Vinagre +19

Save this picture!
© Walter Vinagre
© Walter Vinagre

From the architect. Located in the municipality of Castro Verde in Alentejo, IN CASTRO – IDEAS AND BUSINESS CENTER has been a great propellant for local entrepreneurs’ success since its inauguration in 2015. The site is positioned within two fronts, Rua Manuel Assunção Mestre and Rua da Olivença, at the extremity of a block which once represented an agricultural warehouses’ neighbourhood.

Save this picture!
© Walter Vinagre
© Walter Vinagre

This intervention is based on two aspects: on the one hand, the rehabilitation of the existing warehouse and, on the other hand, a new complementary extension building.

Save this picture!
© Walter Vinagre
© Walter Vinagre
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Walter Vinagre
© Walter Vinagre

The warehouse presents a slight intervention. Without interfering with the principal and existing walls, it allows the possibility of having a clear vision of the space, especially in the two-story height ceiling area. The new building aims to redefine the borders of the block without imposing a contrasting scale, but rather becoming harmoniously integrated within the urban context. In this sense, its diagonal shape also sets out as an opportunity for new public spaces. These “empty corners” allow a new perception of the complex and a better link with the surroundings.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

The small courtyard, with its triangular shape, becomes a space of dialog between the two buildings. Due to its position with minimal solar exposure, the courtyard presents itself as a cool place, fulfilling a bioclimatic freshening performance. Likewise in a bioclimatic perspective, the South facade, lacking in windows and having a highly dense exterior insulation, allows remarkable thermal gains. The passive thermal behavior of the building was, among others, a key issue that has influenced the overall design. Formally speaking, the total height of the new building accompanies the height of the existing warehouse, favouring a relationship between two languages that, although distinct, manage to fit in the context.

Save this picture!
© Gonçalo Pacheco
© Gonçalo Pacheco
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Portugal
Cite: "IN CASTRO – Ideas and Business Center / Campos Costa Arquitetos" [IN CASTRO – Centro de Ideias e Negócios / Campos Costa Arquitetos] 25 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871318/in-castro-nil-ideas-and-business-center-campos-costa-arquitetos/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »