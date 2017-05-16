World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. The Netherlands
  5. VIVA Architecture
  6. 2016
  7. DEAR FARM / VIVA Architecture

DEAR FARM / VIVA Architecture

  • 02:00 - 16 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
DEAR FARM / VIVA Architecture
Save this picture!
DEAR FARM / VIVA Architecture, © Koen Broos
© Koen Broos

© Koen Broos © Koen Broos © Koen Broos © Koen Broos +17

  • Architects

    VIVA Architecture

  • Location

    5111 Baarle-Nassau, The Netherlands

  • Architects in Charge

    Sylvie Bruyninckx, Isabelle Verbruggen, Elvia Gonzalez Costas

  • Area

    250.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Koen Broos
Save this picture!
© Koen Broos
© Koen Broos

From the architect. Situated in a typical agricultural area, lies a large authentic ‘long-facade’ farmhouse, dating back from the late 19th century.The client wishes to convert it to their home, but given the limited budget and the expected comfort, it is decided, after an extensive study, to demolish the large existing farm and replace it with a contemporary interpretation of a typical ‘long-facade’ farmhouse, linked with the exploitation of their red deer farm 

Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations

The new and smaller farmhouse is designed and constructed as a solid wood construction (CLT), taking into account permanent contact and monitoring of the deer. Transverse views are important to the client, in order to check up on the animals and intervene the moment a problem occurs.

Save this picture!
© Koen Broos
© Koen Broos

The house is sequentially built up with spaces that are interconnected in the longitudinal direction. The resulting long axes make the house more spacious while at the same time they allow to view the deer at any time.

Save this picture!
© Koen Broos
© Koen Broos

As with a classic farmhouse, the roof is covered with clay tiles. In this case, they continue as a facade material and are perforated by square windows in three different sizes. The short ends of the house are treated as a cutting plane and finished with glass and aluminum panels. This reinterpretation emphasizes the prototypical design of a house.

Save this picture!
© Koen Broos
© Koen Broos

The choice for the CLT construction method has several reasons: as a reference to the traditional farmhouse with its exposed truss-construction, because of the cost saved by not finishing off the interior, and a shorter construction period in function of a business that could only tolerate work on site for up to six months due to the tranquility the deer need 

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The project is particular in its intent because of a limited budget of 325.000 euro for a fully finished house of 250 square meters, kitchen, bathroom and custom made furniture included.

Save this picture!
© Koen Broos
© Koen Broos

The solid wood structure of the house was left naked on the inside, which means that the "standard" addition of a piping cavity and a finishing material is unnecessary, and the wood structure remains visible.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
Save this picture!
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan

All custom furniture (office desk, bench, high sleepers, fire place, kitchen, ...) is made out of the same material as the wood structure, creating a full wooden interior. This was supplemented with black and white details. The rough simplicity of the interior perfectly matches the farm life.

Save this picture!
© Koen Broos
© Koen Broos

Nevertheless, the lightness of the rooms enriches its residents and is in stark contrast with that of the old dark farmhouse.

Save this picture!
© Koen Broos
© Koen Broos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses The Netherlands
Cite: "DEAR FARM / VIVA Architecture" 16 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871311/dear-farm-viva-architecture/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »