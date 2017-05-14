World
Hongkun Xihongmen Sports Park / Mochen Architects&Engineers

  • 20:00 - 14 May, 2017
Hongkun Xihongmen Sports Park / Mochen Architects&Engineers
Hongkun Xihongmen Sports Park / Mochen Architects&Engineers, © Hao Shu
© Hao Shu

© Hao Shu © Hao Shu © Hao Shu © Hao Shu +26

  • Architects

    Mochen Architects&Engineers

  • Location

    Xihongmen, Daxing Qu, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Lai Jun

  • Design Team

    Gong Xin, Zhang Xuan, Shi Yanling, Shang Baoming, Wang Bo Rong, Yu Rui, Nie Yafei and so on

  • Area

    19967.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Hao Shu
© Hao Shu
© Hao Shu

From the architect. The project is situated in the center area of Xihongmen Town, Daxing District, Beijing with residential communities inhabited by a large variety of residents. The lack of park and sports resources, and given the limited land available for use, how to maximize the role of limited land and solve more social problems, are two challenges at the beginning of the planning.

© Hao Shu
© Hao Shu

Therefore, the developer wants to improve the local environment and atmosphere by building the "most beautiful" block of the area. The sports park, is a multi-function green leisure space with fitness, entertainment, family and leisure time function, a sport park meant to grow, to improve the land around it and that will benefit the entire city.

© Hao Shu
© Hao Shu

Concept Innovation

1. Folded land utilization – Maximum of land value

“Folding” is to turn limited plane (land) into multi-level spatial system for maximization of land use.

© Hao Shu
© Hao Shu

“Folded land utilization” is to properly allocate limited land resource, provide adequate outdoor playground and urban landscaping, and realize the maximum of land value.

The project's program includes a stadium, a sports supporting room, a central courtyard, a park and a parking lot. The concept of "folding" is used in each functional space, in different ways.

Masterplan
Masterplan

2. Integration of architecture, landscape and interior design

“Integration, Compatibility and Improvement” are the initial elements of planning based on which a design concept integrating architecture, landscape and interior has been developed.

© Hao Shu
© Hao Shu

3. Green Concept

“GREEN PARK,GREEN FUTURE!”

The “green” of green concept is more than just a color. It also includes green theme (health), green concept (sustainability), green function (sports), and green perception (peaceful mind).

© Hao Shu
© Hao Shu

The project intends to provide a sports park that integrates health experience into a green environment.

Design: By integrating “green” into the entire design system, the integration design concept of architecture, landscape and interior design is used to create an urban green island which is rated as a three-star green building in China.

© Hao Shu
© Hao Shu

4. Parametric design

In addition to the innovative design concept, parametric design is employed to deal with complexity of the project. Due to the developer’s strong attention, BIM has been integrated into the whole process of design – build – M&O.

BIM1
BIM1

Green Design

By integrating “green” into the entire design system, Design content includes: Folded land utilization, Nature-oriented outdoor environment, Sponge type site design, Passive energy saving, Experience-oriented indoor environment.

© Hao Shu
© Hao Shu
Section
Section
© Hao Shu
© Hao Shu

“A building is like a seed that is planted to grow and bear fruit naturally in sun and rain.” The architects and designers intend to design a sports park that integrates health experience into a green environment, “a growing sports park”, cherishing land and benefiting city.

© Hao Shu
© Hao Shu
