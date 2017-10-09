World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Brazil
  5. Hype Studio
  6. 2016
  7. República 358 Office / Hype Studio

República 358 Office / Hype Studio

  • 13:00 - 9 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
República 358 Office / Hype Studio
Save this picture!
República 358 Office / Hype Studio, © Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

© Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi + 45

  • Architects

    Hype Studio

  • Location

    R. da República, 358 - Cidade Baixa, Porto Alegre - RS, 90050-321, Brazil

  • Architects in Charge

    Luísa Konzen, Jean Grivot

  • Design Team

    Fernando Balvedi, Maurício Santos, Naiara Forneck, Luis Bonilla, Bruno de Carvalho, Taís Buhler, Flávia Maritan, Belisa Peres, Luciana Stinieski, Marina Varante, Bruna Bissani, Pedro Dal Moliin, Leonardo Martínez ,Gabriel Garcia

  • Area

    313.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Marcelo Donadussi

  • HVAC

    Tr3z Tecnologia

  • Lighting Designer

    FOS Lighting Studio

  • Electrical Engineer

    Axial Engenharia

  • Facade Restoration Project

    Silvia Benedetti Arquitetos Associados
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

From the architect. The idea of renovating the 1917 townhouse and make it Hype Studio's new headquarters came in the end of 2015. It seemed like the perfect place to put into practice the concepts we believe and pursue in our work.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

It was the opportunity to create a work space integrated with the vibrant urban life of Cidade Baixa, a bohemian neighborhood deeply connected with Hype Studio's history.

Save this picture!
Facade Gif
Facade Gif

We invited Café Republica - a cafe that already existed in another building of the same street and had in its essence an urban identity - to form a partnership, opening their second unit on the ground floor of the townhouse. The invitation was accepted, and soon after the space focused on the appreciation of the coffee culture through techniques of preparation with special grains began to take shape.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

The union of Hype Studio and Café República Cup officially created República 358, whose proposal consists on integrating different uses and offering the neighborhood a place that celebrates urban life - lots of conversation, good architecture and great quality coffee.

Save this picture!
Section A
Section A

Located on Rua da República, the most beautiful and greenest street of the bohemian neighborhood, the historic Townhouse had been partially restored by the owner when Hype Studio started the project. The facades, roof and windows were already recovered; the concrete floor of the ground floor, a second floor and a steel staircase had already been installed.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

The intervention's great gestures were the installation of a third steel floor; all three floors connection with sculptural staircases built entirely in naval plywood; and the use of transparency to effectively integrate the different uses of the house.

The removal of the previous staircase and the proposition of a new one, in a new location, provided a better use of the space, as well as directing the course inside the house to the views of a beautiful central window.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

The existing masonry was quite deteriorated. In order to enlighten the space without losing the material's original texture, the entire house's envelope was painted in frosted white, except for a small and purposeful frame on the ground floor, revealing the walls actual color, creating a more intimate atmosphere at the cafe.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

The original partition walls were preserved and their plaster was restored (hall and ground floor meeting room).

The toilets were rebuilt in drywall and covered with naval plywood. The ground floor's concrete floor was treated and kept. Naval plywood was used on the floor of the other two levels.

Save this picture!
Section B
Section B

On the high ceiling, the steel trusses were painted white and kept exposed. In between trusses, a plaster ceiling system was installed to provide thermal and acoustic insulation. The ceiling is also the protagonist of the lighting system with indirect lights.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Refurbishment Renovation Brazil
Cite: "República 358 Office / Hype Studio" 09 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871202/republica-358-hype-studio/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »