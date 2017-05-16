PURE / Sílvia Rocio + Mariana Póvoa + esse studio

+44

Construction TOSVEC

Ilustration Ricardo Saraiva

Client PURE More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The new headquarters for PURE Lisbon is located on a reference building of the city facing one of its courtyards.

A home feeling, creative, flexible and versatile space, was the starting point presented by the client for the genesis of this office.

Approaching the theme of voyeurism, associated to the metier of the company, and in order to create spaces that could be used in continuity or alternate association of different zones, the structuring element of the project came into scene: the curtains.

The introduction of the curtains allows the functional organisation, defining different environments, within an area of only 60 sqm. In addition to the curtain themed option, this element allows to feel the whole space or divide it into the predefined programmatic spaces: work area, meeting room, lounge and kitchenette.

The easy space mutation offers a dynamic way of inhabiting the office, valuing the connection with the outside in a free visual relation. The presence of a mirror wall enhances and brings natural light and the green of the pleasant courtyard garden to the interior.

The pre-existing elements were adapted and integrated in the design in order to have a cohesion of the space. The copper window frames give the motto for the color of the curtains. The birch plywood that defines, encloses and coats the volume of the new bathroom and kitchenette, also gives body to the designed furniture.

Colours, materials and selected lighting and furniture, seek compliance with the concept of “home” and with the graphic image of the company PURE, creating a cohesive space, of strong and unique language.