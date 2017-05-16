World
PURE / Sílvia Rocio + Mariana Póvoa + esse studio

  • 05:00 - 16 May, 2017
PURE / Sílvia Rocio + Mariana Póvoa + esse studio
PURE / Sílvia Rocio + Mariana Póvoa + esse studio, © Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

© Francisco Nogueira © Francisco Nogueira © Francisco Nogueira © Francisco Nogueira +44

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

From the architect. The new headquarters for PURE Lisbon is located on a reference building of the city facing one of its courtyards.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

A home feeling, creative, flexible and versatile space, was the starting point presented by the client for the genesis of this office.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Approaching the theme of voyeurism, associated to the metier of the company, and in order to create spaces that could be used in continuity or alternate association of different zones, the structuring element of the project came into scene: the curtains.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The introduction of the curtains allows the functional organisation, defining different environments, within an area of only 60 sqm. In addition to the curtain themed option, this element allows to feel the whole space or divide it into the predefined programmatic spaces: work area, meeting room, lounge and kitchenette.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Sketch
Sketch
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The easy space mutation offers a dynamic way of inhabiting the office, valuing the connection with the outside in a free visual relation. The presence of a mirror wall enhances and brings natural light and the green of the pleasant courtyard garden to the interior.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The pre-existing elements were adapted and integrated in the design in order to have a cohesion of the space. The copper window frames give the motto for the color of the curtains. The birch plywood that defines, encloses and coats the volume of the new bathroom and kitchenette, also gives body to the designed furniture. 

Plan and Sections A, B
Plan and Sections A, B
Sections C, D, E, F
Sections C, D, E, F

Colours, materials and selected lighting and furniture, seek compliance with the concept of “home” and with the graphic image of the company PURE, creating a cohesive space, of strong and unique language.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
