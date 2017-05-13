World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Ecological City Simulator Block'hood Launches on Steam

Ecological City Simulator Block'hood Launches on Steam

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Ecological City Simulator Block'hood Launches on Steam

Love architectural video games like Minecraft or SimCity? Then it's worth checking out this ecological city simulator, Block'hood, which allows players to build their own arcology-style structures for humans and other species to coexist, all while managing a range of environmental and engineering conditions.

Following our review of the beta version of the game last March, the final edition has now launched on gaming platform Steam. New features include a 5-episode guided story mode, an increased maximum building size, an unlockable "unconstrained" mode, and compatibility in 8 different languages: English,  Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Chinese, Portuguese and Russian.

Courtesy of Block'hood Courtesy of Block'hood Courtesy of Block'hood Courtesy of Block'hood +12

Save this picture!
Ecological City Simulator Block'hood Launches on Steam, Courtesy of Block'hood
Courtesy of Block'hood
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Block'hood
Courtesy of Block'hood

Block'hood was selected as the winner of the 'Best Gameplay' award at the Games for Change festival in 2016 and was one of the finalists for 'Games for Impact' at the Game Awards 2016.

To learn more and to download the game, click here – and check out our review below:

Block'hood: The Neighborhood Building Game That Will Test Your Urban and Architectural Prowess

It is said that the best design solutions are often found when a project comes with a very strict set of parameters. So it makes sense that architectural games, with their coded restrictions and rigid rulesets, tend to draw out a particular kind of creative problem solving.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Ecological City Simulator Block'hood Launches on Steam" 13 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871195/ecological-city-simulator-blockhood-launches-on-steam/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »