Ecological City Simulator Block'hood Launches on Steam

Love architectural video games like Minecraft or SimCity? Then it's worth checking out this ecological city simulator, Block'hood, which allows players to build their own arcology-style structures for humans and other species to coexist, all while managing a range of environmental and engineering conditions.

Following our review of the beta version of the game last March, the final edition has now launched on gaming platform Steam. New features include a 5-episode guided story mode, an increased maximum building size, an unlockable "unconstrained" mode, and compatibility in 8 different languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Chinese, Portuguese and Russian.

Block'hood was selected as the winner of the 'Best Gameplay' award at the Games for Change festival in 2016 and was one of the finalists for 'Games for Impact' at the Game Awards 2016.

