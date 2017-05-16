YAC Announces the Winners of Castle Resort Competition

YAC – Young Architects Competitions – and Marlegno s.r.l. announce the winners of Castle Resort, the international architectural competition launched last November in cooperation with the Italian Government. The aim of this contest of ideas was to convert a medieval fortress into an exclusive tourist facility combining architecture and nature in order to enhance the historic and landscape value of this dream location in Roccamandolfi, in Southern Italy.

The jury was made up of internationally renowned professionals in the architectural field like Eduardo Souto de Moura, Todd Saunders, Alain Laurens (co-founder of La Cabane Perchée studio), Giorgio Palmucci (President of the Italian Confindustria Association Hotels), Lamberto Mancini (Director-General of the Italian Touring Club), Edoardo Maggini (Italian Government), Giacomo Lombardi (Municipality of Roccamandolfi), Elena Mucelli (University of Bologna), Remo Capitanio (Capitanio Architects).

Winner teams were awarded € 20,000 in total; respectively € 10,000 the first prize, € 4,000 the second, € 2,000 the third prize and € 1,000 each of the four Gold Mentions. Follow up 10 Honorable Mentions and 32 Finalist Mentions.

Further information about the competition on YAC’s website: www.youngarchitectscompetitions.com

1st PRIZE Team: BSoD

Members: Elias Terzitta, Eugenia Bordini

Country: Italy

“The purpose of the project was to propose the primitive shape of the house: open towards the landscape and concealed in the background. So, inspired by the shape of the tree, the cabin is supported by a structure that, lifting it from the ground, allows to integrate it and conceal it in the foliage of the tree. Another purpose was to operate in a non-invasive way to the pre-existings of the castle and at the same time, we wanted to make it available to the customers of the hotel and visitors. Especially, for this reason, it is expected an additional access through a ramp (provided with a panoramic view) which, ideally, recalls the design of the castle, and a pavement that makes the visit more comfortable beside a panoramic overhanging view.”

2nd PRIZE Team: RGB

Members: Monica Bramanti, Stefano Gatti, Anna Rossi Country: Italy

“Dealing with the inaccessible nature of this site, the project aspires to design a pathway made of elements molded into this stunning landscape, so that the users can reach the castle and the hotel cabins through a path into nature. The architectural intervention was conceived as a thin thread that guides users from one amazing view to another, ending in a scenic route inside the castle’s ruins. The path establishes a connection with the castle, moreover, it creates the condition to enjoy great panoramic views, it runs through viewing platform designed with a different ground and increases the number of the viewing pints towards the castle, the town, the natural scenarios all around.”

3rd PRIZE Team: VITIA

Members: Marco Testi, Sergio Vedovelli Country: Italy

“This project tried to create a hidden time able to resist to the time of its use. Powerful basement is one of the main cores of the project strategy: now they are platforms covered by architectures, a place where guests can rest and enjoy the mountain; but time after time, like the castle lot of years ago, they will become abandoned and then ruins. Then these ruins will become the place to rest of shepherds and for all those people that want to climb the ancient Rocca. Formerly, they will become a part of the ruin’s landscape together with the Castle. “

Gold Mention Team: AIDA

Members: Thibaut Etcheverry, Romain Gaillard Country: France

“This project is to create a structure with the purpose of attracting tourists from around the globe. It has to be in accordance with the surrounding architecture and landscape. We wanted to beautify this gorgeous historical site thanks to a contemporary architecture. We wanted to create a path along which visitors can stroll and have a view over the different aspects of the site of the incredible architecture of the Roccamandolfi castle. In order to reveal these historical remains, we have created a light contemporary structure which disappears in the landscape.”

Gold Mention Team: EFESTO

Members: Gaia Cella, Gaspar Canepa, Juan Octavio Ferreyra, Aleksandra Lukianova

Country: Mexico

“Thought as a fragment of the archaic landscape, the project praising transhumance and the sacredness of this tradition that historically guides shepherds and their flocks towards the sun. We aim to celebrate the honest life, almost primate in the contest of an untouched natural world. The architecture dissolves into its context forming a singular, homogenous landscape. The meandering corridor reminiscent of the ancient tratturi tracks used to navigate the resort. A ramp undulates and traverses the mountain revealing glimpses of the valley and its horizon from multiple perspectives, a set of terraces offer spaces of pause, reflection and subtle meditation.”

Gold Mention Team: Alessandro De Nigris

Members: Alessandro De Nigris, Marco Ansalone

Country: Italy

“The project aims to show a deep and strong relation between architecture and nature. New architectures are shaped as bulbs that bring new life inside them and spread it throughout the area surrounding the castle, ideally linked to the ancient architecture of the fortress.”

Gold Mention Team: GREGORY DE GIACOMI

Members: Gregory De Giacomi

Country: Italy

“The project stands in respectful dialogue with the beautiful scenery of Roccamandolfi Castle by establishing a dialogue with its simple and pure forms that are set against the forest background. The various elements of the Castle Resort program, which are geometrically linked, vary in scale and are in harmony with the Roccamandolfi Castle and the natural surroundings. In a tension between elements in plain sight and hidden ones, between the simplicity of the form and complexity of the program, between the added artifice and the landscape that together are essential elements that defining and giving a new identity to the site”.

Honorable Mention Team: STAGE architects

Members: Bogdan Rusu, Anamaria Pircu, Jozsef Balint

Country: UK

Honorable Mention Team: Know-mad

Members: Anna Puig Puig, Mireia Pla Escarrà

Country: Spain

Honorable Mention Team: Antoine Pruvost

Members: Charles Cossement, Gil Cardoso, Antoine Pruvost

Country: France

Honorable Mention Team: 2SN

Members: Nicholas Canargiu, Sara Montis, Nicola Melis, Simone Langiu

Country: Italy

Honorable Mention Team: MUREJIA

Members: Stefano Passamonti, Giacomo Panico, Marco Diana, Leonardo Chironi, Giorgia Colombo

Country: Italy

Honorable Mention Team: whyassociati

Members: Stefano Lanotte, Laura Mantegazza, Matteo Frangi, Emanuele Narducci, Camilla De Camilli

Country: Italy

Honorable Mention Team: GB2

Members: Benjamin Nicaud, Nicolas Pabion, Axel Burkhard

Country: France

Honorable Mention Team: Lapo Ruffi, Vanessa Giandonati

Members: Lapo Ruffi, Vanessa Giandonati, Nicholas Diddi, Emir Sehic, Nico Fedi

Country: Italy

Honorable Mention Team: orma

Members: Massimiliano Alberto Ravidà, Silvia Morucci

Country: Italy

Honorable Mention Team: DOM architects

Members: Daniele Martini, Daniele Oliva

Country: France

Gallery of Finalist Mentions