By now, most of the architectural world is aware of Chinese architects' penchant for ripping off their favorite works from foreign countries, from the latest Zaha Hadid landmark to entire historical villages. The issue is, admittedly, more complex than many often give it credit for—but even after debating the phenomenon from the perspective of Chinese cultural norms, copyright law, and even whether copycats might actually be good for architecture, China will always have more copycats to puzzle over. Some are baffling, some are in a way impressive, some are even (dare we say it?) even kind of cute. In short, all of them are in some way entertaining. Here are 6 of the strangest.
The Pompidon't Centre
The No-man Foster-Designed Gherkin
The Chapel at Wrongchamp
One by Zaha Hadidn't
The Sydney Nopera House
This Building is Not-a Botta
H/T 不正经历史研究所