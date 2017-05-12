World
  The Kookiest Chinese Copies, from PompiDON'T to WRONGchamp

The Kookiest Chinese Copies, from PompiDON'T to WRONGchamp

The Kookiest Chinese Copies, from PompiDON'T to WRONGchamp
via 不正经历史研究所
via 不正经历史研究所

By now, most of the architectural world is aware of Chinese architects' penchant for ripping off their favorite works from foreign countries, from the latest Zaha Hadid landmark to entire historical villages. The issue is, admittedly, more complex than many often give it credit for—but even after debating the phenomenon from the perspective of Chinese cultural norms, copyright law, and even whether copycats might actually be good for architecture, China will always have more copycats to puzzle over. Some are baffling, some are in a way impressive, some are even (dare we say it?) even kind of cute. In short, all of them are in some way entertaining. Here are 6 of the strangest.

The Pompidon't Centre

via 不正经历史研究所
via 不正经历史研究所

via GIPHY

The No-man Foster-Designed Gherkin

via 不正经历史研究所
via 不正经历史研究所

via GIPHY

The Chapel at Wrongchamp

via 不正经历史研究所
via 不正经历史研究所

via GIPHY

One by Zaha Hadidn't

via 不正经历史研究所
via 不正经历史研究所

via GIPHY

The Sydney Nopera House

via 不正经历史研究所
via 不正经历史研究所

via GIPHY

This Building is Not-a Botta

via 不正经历史研究所
via 不正经历史研究所

via GIPHY

H/T 不正经历史研究所

