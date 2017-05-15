World
  3. Urban Rural - Hybrid Habitation in the Heart of Istanbul

Urban Rural - Hybrid Habitation in the Heart of Istanbul

Urban Rural - Hybrid Habitation in the Heart of Istanbul
Urban Rural - Hybrid Habitation in the Heart of Istanbul, Urban Rural is set to become a landmark for Istanbul. Image Courtesy of Eray Carbajo
Urban Rural is set to become a landmark for Istanbul. Image Courtesy of Eray Carbajo

The American/Turkish architecture firm Eray Carbajo has unveiled Urban Rural, a new typology of urban living set to become a benchmark for future development in Istanbul, Turkey. The vision behind Urban Rural is for a hybrid model of living, combining close proximity to urban centers with the lush landscape of rural life. Challenging the status quo of typical residential typologies, the scheme will consist of modular hexagonal units with triangular gardens, forming an active façade designed to become a future landmark for the city.

Urban Rural aims to challenge the status quo of urban living. Image Courtesy of Eray Carbajo

Urban Rural aims to challenge the status quo of urban living. Image Courtesy of Eray Carbajo
Urban Rural aims to challenge the status quo of urban living. Image Courtesy of Eray Carbajo
Modular hexagonal units with triangular gardens dominate the facade. Image Courtesy of Eray Carbajo
Modular hexagonal units with triangular gardens dominate the facade. Image Courtesy of Eray Carbajo

The architectural form of Urban Rural is dominated by its unique, hexagonal, modular residential units. Each hexagon unit consists of a polygonal area for living, and a triangular cavity to be used as an irrigable garden. When units are combined, the triangular cavities act as a truss structure, creating an interdependency between building systems, structure, landscape, and aesthetic. Sustainability is central to the scheme, with a combination of locally sourced materials and an efficient component-based modular design enhancing the scheme’s environmental and economic viability.

Modular hexagonal units with triangular gardens dominate the facade. Image Courtesy of Eray Carbajo
Modular hexagonal units with triangular gardens dominate the facade. Image Courtesy of Eray Carbajo
Urban Rural seeks to bring the lush landscape of rural living to an urban environment. Image Courtesy of Eray Carbajo
Urban Rural seeks to bring the lush landscape of rural living to an urban environment. Image Courtesy of Eray Carbajo

Urban Rural seeks to become a city landmark following its 2019 completion. A vertical urban village in the heart of Istanbul will reduce dependency on cars and transport, instead of promoting walking and cycling. The scheme features social and recreational spaces on the lower floors, creating a vibrant hub for people to live, work, and meet.

Urban Rural is set to become a landmark for Istanbul. Image Courtesy of Eray Carbajo
Urban Rural is set to become a landmark for Istanbul. Image Courtesy of Eray Carbajo

News via: Eray Carbajo.

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Urban Rural - Hybrid Habitation in the Heart of Istanbul" 15 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871182/urban-rural-hybrid-habitation-in-the-heart-of-istanbul/>
