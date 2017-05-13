Modular Meranti Pavilion Premiers at Orlando’s AIA Conference

Save this picture! Courtesy of Eleena Jamil Architect

The centerpiece of the Malaysian Timber Council’s exhibition at this year’s AIA Conference on Architecture in Orlando, Florida was a completely dismantlable four-walled enclosure constructed entirely of Meranti timber. Designed by Eleena Jamil Architect, the wholly modular structure showcased the strength and adaptability of this sustainably sourced Southeast Asian hardwood.

The pavilion itself is an intricate interlocking lattice composed of a 232 interchangeable modules. Although each unit is dimensionally identical (600 x 700 x 165 millimeters), different modules were made using different types of Meranti: the bottom layer is composed of a harder, darker Meranti (Bukit), and the final layer is capped with the softer, lighter Meranti (Tembaga).

Courtesy of Eleena Jamil Architect

Courtesy of Eleena Jamil Architect

Each individual module is comprised of nine wooden members that can be easily slotted together and handled without construction equipment. Custom steel “butterfly clips” join the four walls at their intersections.

Courtesy of Eleena Jamil Architect

Courtesy of Eleena Jamil Architect

The entire 3.4-meter tall structure is intended to promote the material on a global expo tour, so the temporary pavilion can be constructed or dismantled in only a couple of hours.

Courtesy of Eleena Jamil Architect

Architect: Eleena Jamil Architect

Architect’s Team: Eleena Jamil, Nurhidayah Ab Razak, Amos Tan

Client: Malaysia Timber Council

Fabricator: Supreme Tropical Furniture Sdn Bhd