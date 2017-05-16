World
  3. Zaha Hadid Design Unveils Corian Dominated Custom Kitchen Island

Zaha Hadid Design Unveils Corian Dominated Custom Kitchen Island

Zaha Hadid Design Unveils Corian Dominated Custom Kitchen Island
Zaha Hadid Design Unveils Corian Dominated Custom Kitchen Island, via Zaha Hadid Design
Through a revisiting of Zaha Hadid's MAXXI Museum of Art in Rome and Heyder Aliyev Center in Baku, as well as the practice’s exploration of materiality and composition, Boffi_Code Kitchen is a custom kitchen island created by Zaha Hadid Design and Boffi, an Italian furniture company founded in 1934.

“Boffi_code offers customization to the highest standards, tailoring individual solutions with selected materials, finishes and cabinetry,” explains Zaha Hadid Design. “The Boffi_Code Kitchen by Zaha Hadid Design marries exceptional detailing and design with functionality, carefully chosen materials, and traditional craftsmanship.”

via Zaha Hadid Design
Constructed primarily of white Corian, an acrylic polymer often used for countertops and surfaces, the island features an additional selection of finishes to compliment its main structure. Doors are available in wood, matt lacquer Ecolak, and polyester glossy lacquered stainless steel, providing a softer contrast to the starkness of the Corian.

The sink is surrounded by a marble or stone countertop, both of which are suitable materials for a space of lighter use and remain unaffected by varying levels of moisture and water. They are also both heat resistant, thus enhancing their durability.

Check out a video of the product below.

News via: Zaha Hadid Design.

News Architecture News
Cite: Osman Bari. "Zaha Hadid Design Unveils Corian Dominated Custom Kitchen Island" 16 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871147/zaha-hadid-design-unveils-corian-dominated-custom-kitchen-island/>
