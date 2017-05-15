World
i

i

i

  7. Singapore International School of Bangkok - Phase II / Plan Architect

Singapore International School of Bangkok - Phase II / Plan Architect

  • 19:00 - 15 May, 2017
Singapore International School of Bangkok - Phase II / Plan Architect
Singapore International School of Bangkok - Phase II / Plan Architect, © Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio

  • Structural Engineer

    ACTEC Co.

  • Mechanical Engineer

    Plan Engineer Co.

  • Construction Management

    Cornerstone Co.

  • Architect Team

    Sinn Phonghanyudh, Wara Jithpratuck, Jittinun Krisnangkura, Paveen Rojchannavisart, Setha Saipipatpanit

  • Interior Designer

    The Beaumont Partnership Co.

  • Landscape Designer

    The Beaumont Partnership Co.

  • Contractors

    Thai Nakano Co.
© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio

From the architect. After the accomplishment of the first phase, Singapore International School of Bangkok requires an expansion for their secondary students. The initial requirement from the school was the auditorium building, including 400-seats multi-purpose hall along with a home for creative art center. Following with the secondary building that serves up to 750 students, two dormitory buildings for students, sport complex, 8-lanes swimming pool, and a football field that sit in the middle surrounded with all facilities.

© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio
Layout
Layout
© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio

This project is placed right next to the previous phase of the school. Each building has its own unique characteristic, like no other. The auditorium, the first building to be seen upon the main arrival, is proposed to be a new milestone of the school, catching all eyes from the outside. The design intended to be a gateway that merge together the old and new phase of the school. The long side of the auditorium is enclosed with aluminum composite façade which folded into curvy shape creating a pleasant atmosphere to the whole area. On the other hand, the front and the back side is made of various local concrete bricks pattern producing a new aspect of bricklaying. Not just the exterior, the local bricks were finely place again inside the auditorium walls, generating a mellow atmosphere inside the hall. For the secondary building, the grandstand, gigantic steps in front of the building, is designed to be a space for students to hang out and implement activities. It also creates a smooth transition between classrooms and outdoor field.

© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio
Auditorium Section
Auditorium Section
© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio

Looking from the outside, the main stairs stand tall right in the middle of the building. Performing as the main circulation that brought life to architecture, it circulates students and teachers from the bottom up to the top.On the left of the secondary building is the 25 meters long swimming pool and the sport complex. The sport complex consists of three basketball courts, one on first floor and the other on the upper floor. The saw-tooth façade is the main featured of the building. Not just its stylish look, the additional benefit of this façade is gaining indirect light into the gym. On the right of the secondary building lies the two dormitory buildings, one for male and the other for female. With the superior terrace beside each room that connects directly with the open well inside, wind is able to flow through the building which created good natural ventilation for residence. The transparent skylight in the center court brings in the natural light into the common space and corridor inside. The canteen on first floor flows through the two building, linking the two with food and activities.The new campus provides unique design for each individual building which suit well to each particular function. Common space throughout the whole campus is the core idea to create a better living for students. The space between each building is designed and well treated to be use as a recreational area and effectively connect each building with activities.

© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio
Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Schools Thailand
Cite: "Singapore International School of Bangkok - Phase II / Plan Architect" 15 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871146/singapore-international-school-of-bangkok-phase-ii-plan-architect/>
