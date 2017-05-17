World
  Cs House / Antonio Altarriba Comes

Cs House / Antonio Altarriba Comes

  13:00 - 17 May, 2017
Cs House / Antonio Altarriba Comes
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

© Diego Opazo

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

From the architect. The Cs House is placed on a plot in 2 levels, long but narrow, which is accessed by its north side.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

As a condition of the project we had, on the north side, at a height of 3 meters above the ground level, the views of the “Sierra Calderona” mountain, while the East and West sides were occupied by other plots, leaving the south view free of obstacles. 

Section
Section

The idea is to "occupy" the plot with a series of volumes, colonizing the plot in its longitudinal axis, being placed in such a way that all the spaces have double ventilation. This double glazing makes possible the viewing of the whole plot from the access to its final limit, where the outdoor pool is located.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

This are the spaces of the house:

Basement: Garage, living room, bedroom with bathroom, indoor swimming pool and technical room.

Basement
Basement

Ground floor: Guest room, bathroom, kitchen, laundry room and living room.

Ground Floor plan
Ground Floor plan

First floor: 2 bedrooms with bathroom and master bedroom with “in suite” bathroom and dressing room.

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The intention is to relate all spaces with each other, both externally and internally, including the basement level.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

That's the reason why the volumes are distributed around a “patio” that lets the garden to enter the house, seeming to be infinite thanks to its visual relationship.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

The materials used in the building are glass, limestone, and corten steel, both of them visually related by the use of a similar cutting pattern.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo
Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Spain
Cite: "Cs House / Antonio Altarriba Comes" 17 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871135/casa-cs-antonio-altarriba-comes/>
世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »