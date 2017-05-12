World
  Students Construct Timber Structures in the Argentinian Countryside at Hello Wood Argentina

Students Construct Timber Structures in the Argentinian Countryside at Hello Wood Argentina

Students Construct Timber Structures in the Argentinian Countryside at Hello Wood Argentina
Sombra Pampa / Marantz Arquitectura. Image © Fernando Schapochnik
Sombra Pampa / Marantz Arquitectura. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

For the past seven years, Hungary-based Hello Wood has been gathering participants from across the globe for its summer camps to engage in a week-long curriculum about creating spaces, networks, and knowledge. However, this year the event has expanded its borders even further; Hello Wood Argentina was the first local Hello Wood summer camp, drawing a group of 150 students, architects, and designers. Hello Wood focuses on socially-engaged concepts and turning architectural theory into practice with collaborative week-long design-build projects. As a complement to traditional university education, students get the chance to work and learn alongside famous international architects to bring their concepts to life.

The theme of Hello Wood Argentina’s first summer camp was "Con-Tacto" (Contact), located in Ceibas, Entre Ríos. Curator Jaime Grinberg selected applicants with strong concepts to generate spaces that encouraged connection, whether traditional, functional, utopian, or idealized. Concepts also needed to be simple, natural, and feasible for a team of students to produce in a week. Hello Wood’s educational platform focuses on achieving social benefits and improving the quality of life through architecture and design. See below for photos of the projects built at Hello Wood Argentina.

Fragata Natura / Carlos Campos l Silvana Ovsejevich. Image © Fernando Schapochnik Una Ola / Santiago Perez de Muro. Image © Fernando Schapochnik NOPASSANA / IR Arquitectura. Image © Fernando Schapochnik Edificio para Ceremonias Desoconocidas / Formosa. Image © Bernardo Ramirez

Edificio para Ceremonias Desoconocidas / Formosa

Save this picture!
Edificio para Ceremonias Desoconocidas / Formosa. Image © Bernardo Ramirez
Edificio para Ceremonias Desoconocidas / Formosa. Image © Bernardo Ramirez

Refugio / Ventura Virzi

Save this picture!
Refugio / Ventura Virzi. Image © Fernando Schapochnik
Refugio / Ventura Virzi. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

Estructura Expandida / Monoblock

Save this picture!
Estructura Expandida / Monoblock. Image © Fernando Schapochnik
Estructura Expandida / Monoblock. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

Fragata Natura / Carlos Campos l Silvana Ovsejevich

Save this picture!
Fragata Natura / Carlos Campos l Silvana Ovsejevich. Image © Fernando Schapochnik
Fragata Natura / Carlos Campos l Silvana Ovsejevich. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

NOPASSANA / IR Arquitectura

Save this picture!
NOPASSANA / IR Arquitectura. Image © Fernando Schapochnik
NOPASSANA / IR Arquitectura. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

Una Ola / Santiago Perez de Muro

Save this picture!
Una Ola / Santiago Perez de Muro. Image © Fernando Schapochnik
Una Ola / Santiago Perez de Muro. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

Vacuna / Camila Marin l Ramiro Torres Lacroze

Save this picture!
Vacuna / Camila Marin l Ramiro Torres Lacroze. Image © Fernando Schapochnik
Vacuna / Camila Marin l Ramiro Torres Lacroze. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

Sombra Pampa / Marantz Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Sombra Pampa / Marantz Arquitectura. Image © Fernando Schapochnik
Sombra Pampa / Marantz Arquitectura. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

Pa'dentrero / Maleza

Save this picture!
Pa'dentrero / Maleza. Image © Fernando Schapochnik
Pa'dentrero / Maleza. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

Coloquio / Cesar de Lucca

Save this picture!
Coloquio / Cesar de Lucca. Image © Fernando Schapochnik
Coloquio / Cesar de Lucca. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

Students can apply through May 15 to participate in the next summer school and festival in Hungary July 1-9 here.

Cite: Megan Fowler. "Students Construct Timber Structures in the Argentinian Countryside at Hello Wood Argentina" 12 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871134/students-construct-timber-structures-in-the-argentinian-countryside-with-hello-wood-argentina/>
