  ArchDaily
  Competitions
  Architecture Gear Giveaway: Complete Samsung 360 Set

Architecture Gear Giveaway: Complete Samsung 360 Set

Architecture Gear Giveaway: Complete Samsung 360 Set
Architecture Gear Giveaway: Complete Samsung 360 Set

Are you planning an architectural odyssey between the months of June and August? If so, we’ve got some exciting news! We want to equip two ArchDaily readers with a full set of virtual reality products from Samsung--a Galaxy S8 phone, a Gear 360 camera, and a Gear VR headset! With this top-of-the-line, brand new technology you can record, 30 minutes of live stream, and share your site visits between a wide range of devices.

For the past year we have been committed to exploring and furthering the potential of Virtual Reality for architectural applications. As part of this initiative, we are thrilled to partner with Samsung, creating the opportunity to collect and disseminate 360 experiences of important projects with the help of the ArchDaily mind hive.

Applying for a chance to take the gear on the road is simple!

  1. Fill out the form below

  2. Share your travel itinerary and tell us at least 20 noteworthy architecture projects/sites that you plan on visiting

Important:
If you are selected to receive the full set of Samsung 360 gear you must agree to share all footage captured on the Gear 360 camera with ArchDaily. The recipient of the camera must commit to providing a minimum of 20 different 360-degree videos, shot at at least 20 different architectural sites. Selected recipients must provide proof of travel and ArchDaily must approve the list of 20 sites. If winners need a letter of support from ArchDaily in order to gain access to restricted sites, are happy to comply.

Full Terms and Conditions can be accessed here.

