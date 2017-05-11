SEO for Architects: How to Get Your Website (and Projects) Noticed

This article was originally published on Monograph's Blog as "Architect's Guide to SEO — Part 1."

More than likely you've heard the term SEO, but, for the uninitiated, SEO literally means Search Engine Optimization— technical jargon for a set of methods used to boost your website's rank in Google's search results.

Now, why should you care? Well, according to this article put out by the SEO gurus at MOZ, the top 3 positions in Google's search results account for a whopping 55% of organic clicks, with the number one spot alone netting over 30%.

Think about that, over one third of visitors click on the first result they see. Naturally, everyone wants to be number one, so we've outlined below 5 steps you can take to help boost your website's ranking.

Take Stock

The first step is to make sure your website satisfies the most basic SEO criteria. These are things often forgotten when new content is uploaded but play a critical role in getting your site to rank well. For example:

Meta Title Tags: Make sure you have defined a meta title for each page. These are very important, as they contribute keywords and will be displayed in Google's search results.

Publish Often

Google rewards websites that stay up-to-date and frequently post new content. Now, this doesn't mean you should just post for the sake of posting, as with most things quality trumps quantity. However, consistently updating your website is far better than mega updates once or twice a year. This will not only help your ranking but will make your site feel alive and provide a more engaging experience for your visitors.

Update Projects: Develop a content strategy that involves adding new projects periodically, set deadlines and stick to them.

Include Keywords

Keywords help Google determine how relevant your content is to a particular search term. For example, if you're a residential architect and your project descriptions include words like "residence", "home", "single-family", and so on, you'll likely rank higher for those search terms than say, "museum" or "library".

Mix Them In: Sprinkle 4–5 key words or phrases into your project descriptions and website copy, making sure they emphasize your expertise or address your clientele.

Build Backlinks

Backlinks are when another website links back to your site. Here again, quality is better than quantity. Google determines a website's rank in part by how often that site is referenced by others, essentially quality by association. While this happens organically, there are a number of ways you can generate new links on your own.

Social Profiles: Create profiles on sites like Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram to promote and share your work.

Employ Metrics

There are any number of free and/or paid tools out there to track and manage your SEO progress. We recommend a couple free ones below that you can start using today. Note, for both you'll need a Google account (fancy that).

Analytics: Google Analytics. Track how many visitors your website receives, what they look at and where they come from.

Hopefully that's enough to get you started. If you're interested in learning more about how Monograph can help grow your firm's online reputation, send us a note at robert@monograph.io.

Monograph is a technology company founded by architects with the mission to help every architect build a beautiful website– simply, without any code.