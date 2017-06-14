World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. Italy
  5. bergmeisterwolf architekten
  6. 2014
  7. Auer Primary School / bergmeisterwolf architekten

Auer Primary School / bergmeisterwolf architekten

  • 11:00 - 14 June, 2017
Auer Primary School / bergmeisterwolf architekten
Save this picture!
© Oskar Dariz
© Oskar Dariz

© Oskar Dariz

  • Architects

    bergmeisterwolf architekten

  • Location

    39040 Auer, Province of Bolzano - South Tyrol, Italy

  • Architect in Charge

    Gerd Bergmeister, Michaela Wolf with Modus architects

  • Area

    3700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Oskar Dariz
Save this picture!
© Oskar Dariz
© Oskar Dariz

From the architect. Two white rough-plastered structures silently embrace the early XIXth century school building. These volumes create a courtyard around an old chesnut tree that becomes the central element of the project.

Save this picture!
© Oskar Dariz
© Oskar Dariz
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Oskar Dariz
© Oskar Dariz
Save this picture!
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Oskar Dariz
© Oskar Dariz

Its leaves touch the facades and become an stylized motif covering them, reinforcing the strong link between old and new as well as the spirit of the new generation.

Save this picture!
© Oskar Dariz
© Oskar Dariz
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Elementary & Middle school Italy
Cite: "Auer Primary School / bergmeisterwolf architekten" 14 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871073/auer-primary-school-bergmeisterwolf-architekten/>
