Auer Primary School / bergmeisterwolf architekten

+20

Architects bergmeisterwolf architekten

Location 39040 Auer, Province of Bolzano - South Tyrol, Italy

Architect in Charge Gerd Bergmeister, Michaela Wolf with Modus architects

Area 3700.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Oskar Dariz

Collaborator Jürgen Prosch

Art project Lies Bielowski More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Two white rough-plastered structures silently embrace the early XIXth century school building. These volumes create a courtyard around an old chesnut tree that becomes the central element of the project.

Its leaves touch the facades and become an stylized motif covering them, reinforcing the strong link between old and new as well as the spirit of the new generation.