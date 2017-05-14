World
  7. Ecotox Centre / Brunet Saunier Architecture

Ecotox Centre / Brunet Saunier Architecture

  • 05:00 - 14 May, 2017
Ecotox Centre / Brunet Saunier Architecture
Ecotox Centre / Brunet Saunier Architecture, © Edouard Decam
© Edouard Decam

© Edouard Decam © Edouard Decam © Edouard Decam © Edouard Decam +20

  • Architects

    Brunet Saunier Architecture

  • Location

    26300 Alixan, France

  • Landscaping

    OIKOS (Pierre-Édouard Larivière)

  • Brunet Saunier Team

    Bertrand Renaudin (Project Leader), Charles Bazzaz, Jürgen Fallert, Florian Ligier, Daniel Otero, Pierre Parquet, Joana Skendi, David Tessier

  • Area

    22670.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Edouard Decam

  • Partner Architect

    AGC Concept Architectes

  • Structural engineering

    RFR SAS

  • Utilities engineering

    CET INGENIERIE

  • Green Engineering

    Eléments Ingénieries

  • Sound Engineering

    Cap Horn Solutions

  • Construction Economist

    Mazet & Associes

  • Scheduling, Steering, Coordination

    IXANS

  • Client

    Drome Amenagement Habitat
© Edouard Decam
© Edouard Decam

From the architect. Ecotox is a unique research centre in Europe. Designed like a projects’ hotel, it welcomes international teams for projects on environmental toxicology and long-term ecotoxicology.

© Edouard Decam
© Edouard Decam

This device, innovative in its design, is a hyper modular tool that is very flexible in its adaptation capacity, enabling to house very different research projects from one another, with highly divergent technical and functional constraints.

© Edouard Decam
© Edouard Decam

Beginning of an urban character

With close proximity to the Valence TGV station, the Ecotox Centre is the first building constructed in the Rovaltain ecopark. The project’s aim is thus to offer a common identity for both the scientific community and the Rovaltain site.

© Edouard Decam
© Edouard Decam

To avoid the project’s monumentality and linear façades out of proportion for this site, the project draws on the program’s very motley constraints to create a play on volumes between the different platforms. The different buildings thus gathered make for a landscape of volumes, a mass ratio that constructs the image of the project and gives off dynamic perspectives.

Plan 01
Plan 01

Façade consistency

The composition of the façade on the scale of a building follows a sedimentation process similar to that of the Vercors massif. Each building applies the same system that links an external insulation ensuring high thermal performances, a coloured metal cladding of which the tones echo those found in the surrounding landscape and a system of louvre horizontal panels that protects one from solar radiation while integrating all the ventilation systems and that offers great flexibility in its implementation. The irregular distribution of the horizontal blades answers to the specific requirements and constraints of the premises (offices, laboratories, technical spaces etc.) and offers for the Ecotox centre a visual interpretation that is unique and rooted in its surrounding.

© Edouard Decam
© Edouard Decam
Concept facade
Concept facade
© Edouard Decam
© Edouard Decam

An entrance sequence

The only exception in the continuity of the panels, the tympanum of the entrance façade is a curtain wall (structural glazing system), screen-printed and linked to supporting shell beams on four levels. Highly exposed to solar radiation, this façade integrates a device of solar chimneys to ventilate in a natural way the conference room of 300 places.

© Edouard Decam
© Edouard Decam

On the garden side, pantograph openings let the fresh air enter from the garden while the hot air is evacuated to the roof through the solar chimney that is integrated in a façade symbolising the Ecotox Centre showcase.

Section
Section

In the continuation of the entrance court, and under the bleachers of the conference room, the entrance is a vast space without intermediary support points, completely open to the interior garden.

© Edouard Decam
© Edouard Decam

Real venue for exchanges and relaxation, at the crossroads of the scientific platforms, this open space organizes the internal functioning and benefits all the users of the centre.

© Edouard Decam
© Edouard Decam

