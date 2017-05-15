World
  7. Twisted House S Vacation Apartments / bergmeisterwolf architekten

Twisted House S Vacation Apartments / bergmeisterwolf architekten

Twisted House S Vacation Apartments / bergmeisterwolf architekten
Twisted House S Vacation Apartments / bergmeisterwolf architekten, © Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

© Gustav Willeit

  • Architects

    bergmeisterwolf architekten

  • Location

    Plose, 39042 Brixen, Province of Bolzano - South Tyrol, Italy

  • Architects in Charge

    Gerd Bergmeister, Michaela Wolf with A Saggio architecture

  • Collaborators

    Marina Gousia, Ana Soares, Michael Silbernagl

  • Area

    615.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

From the architect. Five vacation houses sharing the same basement (garage) are developed autonomously around a common courtyard in the upper levels. In this way, the roofs of each unit have different shapes that blend with the landscape, remodeling and completing it.

© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

The challenge is to find new proportions and relations with the existing, becoming part of the context and contributing with the construction of the place.

© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

The compound is placed on a hillside and develops following the existing topography, stopping where the perimeter walls find the existing contour lines of the hill: architecture goes along with landscape.

© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

The buildings face the street on one side and the courtyard on the other, shaping this element both as an external space as an intimate and protected place immersed in nature.

© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

Traditional materials such as wood and stone have been chosen: quarter logs for the facades and natural stone for the basement. A wooden brise-soleil casts ever changing shadows on the interior, acting on the perception of time and space through the seasons.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit
Second floor plan
Second floor plan
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit
Third floor plan
Third floor plan

Openings on vertical and horizontal planes of the building envelope frame unexpected views of the landscape and provide a dynamic light and shadow play on the five house volumes.

© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit
