Aedas Wins Competition for Mountaintop Resort in Southern China

Aedas has been selected as the winners of a competition to design a new luxury resort located on Hengqin Island in Zhuhai, China. Inspired by the lush natural scenery of the island and by the traditional Lingnan architectural style, the resort promises to offer “a haven of comfort and relaxation amidst the bustling city life.”
Located in the balmy climate of Southern China, Zhuhai is currently undergoing a major development boom that will see a new high-density financial hub be constructed on Hengqin Island. Further into the island, a mountainous topography creates a scenic area surrounding the pristine waters of Lake Tian. The hotel development will sit within this natural beauty.
The design of the buildings borrows from the traditional elements of the Lingnan style, with signature sloped roofs that facilitate the draining of water and offer protection against tropical cyclones. Sleek, modern walkways will lead visitors around the resort as its wraps around the edge of the reservoir. A cablecar system will bring visitors up the mountain from the city below.
Packed with amenities, the resort will offer private accommodation spaces, a variety of dining options and delicately landscaped terraces and pathways, creating what the architects call “an exclusive and hermitic hospitality experience.”
News via Aedas.
-
Architects
-
LocationHengqin Island, Xiangzhou, Zhuhai, China
-
Design and Project Architect
-
Interior DesignerAedas Interiors
-
DirectorKevin Wang
-
ClientZhuhai Da Hengqin Pan-Tourism Development Co., Ltd
-
Area15770.0 m2
Aedas Unveils Project at Start of Historic Maritime Silk Road
Aedas has unveiled its plans for Nansha Kingboard Free Trade Zone Mixed-Use Project, a new building sited at the starting point of the ancient Maritime Silk Road in Guangzhou, China. Located on an irregularly shaped plot with views of the Jiaoman River and Phoenix Lake, the 80,762-square-meter building will be composed of a series of stacked geometric blocks in order to create varied silhouettes and capitalize on surrounding views.
0 Comments
Comments are closed