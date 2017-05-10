World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Aedas Wins Competition for Mountaintop Resort in Southern China

Aedas Wins Competition for Mountaintop Resort in Southern China

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Aedas Wins Competition for Mountaintop Resort in Southern China
Save this picture!
Aedas Wins Competition for Mountaintop Resort in Southern China, Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Aedas has been selected as the winners of a competition to design a new luxury resort located on Hengqin Island in Zhuhai, China. Inspired by the lush natural scenery of the island and by the traditional Lingnan architectural style, the resort promises to offer “a  haven of comfort and relaxation amidst the bustling city life.”

Courtesy of Aedas Courtesy of Aedas Courtesy of Aedas Courtesy of Aedas +13

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Located in the balmy climate of Southern China, Zhuhai is currently undergoing a major development boom that will see a new high-density financial hub be constructed on Hengqin Island. Further into the island, a mountainous topography creates a scenic area surrounding the pristine waters of Lake Tian. The hotel development will sit within this natural beauty.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

The design of the buildings borrows from the traditional elements of the Lingnan style, with signature sloped roofs that facilitate the draining of water and offer protection against tropical cyclones. Sleek, modern walkways will lead visitors around the resort as its wraps around the edge of the reservoir. A cablecar system will bring visitors up the mountain from the city below.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Packed with amenities, the resort will offer private accommodation spaces, a variety of dining options and delicately landscaped terraces and pathways, creating what the architects call “an exclusive and hermitic hospitality experience.”

News via Aedas.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas
Save this picture!
© OpenStreetMap
© OpenStreetMap

  • Architects

    Aedas

  • Location

    Hengqin Island, Xiangzhou, Zhuhai, China

  • Design and Project Architect

    Aedas

  • Interior Designer

    Aedas Interiors

  • Director

    Kevin Wang

  • Client

    Zhuhai Da Hengqin Pan-Tourism Development Co., Ltd

  • Area

    15770.0 m2

Aedas Unveils Project at Start of Historic Maritime Silk Road

Aedas has unveiled its plans for Nansha Kingboard Free Trade Zone Mixed-Use Project, a new building sited at the starting point of the ancient Maritime Silk Road in Guangzhou, China. Located on an irregularly shaped plot with views of the Jiaoman River and Phoenix Lake, the 80,762-square-meter building will be composed of a series of stacked geometric blocks in order to create varied silhouettes and capitalize on surrounding views.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project China
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Aedas Wins Competition for Mountaintop Resort in Southern China" 10 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871026/aedas-wins-competition-for-mountaintop-resort-in-southern-china/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »