  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Italy
  5. bergmeisterwolf architekten
  6. 2013
  Pacherhof Pavilion / bergmeisterwolf architekten

Pacherhof Pavilion / bergmeisterwolf architekten

  • 09:00 - 28 May, 2017
Pacherhof Pavilion / bergmeisterwolf architekten
Pacherhof Pavilion / bergmeisterwolf architekten, © Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller

© Lukas Schaller © Lukas Schaller © Lukas Schaller © Lukas Schaller +28

© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller

From the architect. The concept: a sheltered and yet open roof, a continuation of existing structure and terraced dry stone walls; room to dine, come together, and taste wine. A analysis of the site and space – simultaneously inclusive and exclusive.

© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller

Continuing the exterior area into the inside and vice versa. Opening sliding glas elements on the façade disappear in the walls and alter one’s perception of th pavilion and its space. The exterior is expanded, with the roof acting as  sheltering element – extending the courtyard. Terrace and pavilion become th focal points between the houses. The stone wall acts as support for the monolithi roof that opens up toward the valley.

© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller
Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Restaurants & Bars Italy
Cite: "Pacherhof Pavilion / bergmeisterwolf architekten" 28 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871025/pacherhof-pavilion-bergmeisterwolf-architekten/>
