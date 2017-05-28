Pacherhof Pavilion / bergmeisterwolf architekten

+28

From the architect. The concept: a sheltered and yet open roof, a continuation of existing structure and terraced dry stone walls; room to dine, come together, and taste wine. A analysis of the site and space – simultaneously inclusive and exclusive.

Continuing the exterior area into the inside and vice versa. Opening sliding glas elements on the façade disappear in the walls and alter one’s perception of th pavilion and its space. The exterior is expanded, with the roof acting as sheltering element – extending the courtyard. Terrace and pavilion become th focal points between the houses. The stone wall acts as support for the monolithi roof that opens up toward the valley.