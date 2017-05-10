World
  Hudson Yards' Retail and Restaurant Spaces Unveiled in New Renderings

Hudson Yards' Retail and Restaurant Spaces Unveiled in New Renderings

Hudson Yards' Retail and Restaurant Spaces Unveiled in New Renderings
Courtesy of Related Oxford
Courtesy of Related Oxford

With construction on New York's Hudson Yards development racing forward, developers Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group have revealed plans for the latest addition to the complex: a 35,000-square-foot food hall featuring dining by celebrity chef José Andrés located within KPF’s already-open 10 Hudson Yards.

Courtesy of Related Oxford
Courtesy of Related Oxford

Coinciding with the news, new renderings have been revealed of the complex’s retail and restaurant spaces, the majority of which will be located within a standalone 7-story building known as the “Shops and Restaurants at Hudson Yards,” designed also by KPF (exterior) with Elkus Manfredi Architects (interiors). Progress on the building is well underway, with a completion date anticipated in late 2018.

Upon completion, Hudson Yards will house over 100 shops and restaurants (including dining by celebrity chefs Thomas Keller, David Chang, Michael Lomonaco and Costas Spiliadis), more than 4,000 apartments, a 200-room Equinox hotel, offices and a 750-student public school, all surrounded by 14-acres public space.

News via Related Oxford, H/T Curbed.

Courtesy of Related Oxford
Courtesy of Related Oxford
Courtesy of Related Oxford
Courtesy of Related Oxford
Courtesy of Related Oxford
Courtesy of Related Oxford
Courtesy of Related Oxford
Courtesy of Related Oxford
Courtesy of Related Oxford
Courtesy of Related Oxford
Courtesy of Related Oxford
Courtesy of Related Oxford
Courtesy of Related Oxford
Courtesy of Related Oxford
Courtesy of Related Oxford
Courtesy of Related Oxford
Courtesy of Related Oxford
Courtesy of Related Oxford
Courtesy of Related Oxford
Courtesy of Related Oxford

Foster + Partners' Plans for 50 Hudson Yards in New York Unveiled

Foster + Partners' designs for the latest tower to be located within New York's Hudson Yards megaproject have been revealed. Named 50 Hudson Yards, the building will rise 985 feet (300 meters) into the sky in becoming New York City 's fourth largest commercial office tower with 2.9 million gross square feet and the new home of leading investment firm BlackRock.

Watch Construction Begin on Heatherwick's Vessel at Hudson Yards

Construction has officially begun on Vessel, the 15-story tall staircase sculpture designed by Heatherwick Studio that will serve as the centerpiece of New York's massive new Hudson Yards development. To build the structure, 75 individual units are being prefabricated by Cimolai S.p.A.

Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Hudson Yards' Retail and Restaurant Spaces Unveiled in New Renderings" 10 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871022/hudson-yards-retail-and-restaurant-spaces-unveiled-in-new-renderings/>
