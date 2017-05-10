World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Gaudí's First-Ever House to Open as a Museum Following Major Restoration

Gaudí's First-Ever House to Open as a Museum Following Major Restoration

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Gaudí's First-Ever House to Open as a Museum Following Major Restoration
Save this picture!
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms

Antoni Gaudí’s first ever house, Casa Vicens, is set to open to the public this autumn following a major restoration effort. Located in the Barcelona neighborhood of Gràcia, the house was originally built for broker Manuel Vicens from 1883 to 1885 – helping to define Gaudí’s signature style and helping to usher in the era of Art Nouveau architecture in Catalonia.

© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms © Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms © Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms © Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms +25

Save this picture!
Gaudí's First-Ever House to Open as a Museum Following Major Restoration, © Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms

One of eight projects designed by Gaudí recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the house has gone through several transformations throughout its lifetime, including an addition in 1925 that allowed the building to house three separate apartments. The most recent rehabilitation and restoration project began in April 2015 under the control of architecture studios Martínez Lapeña-Torres Arquitectes S.L.P. and Daw Office S.L.P. Work has been executed by by the joint venture Calaf AMC5, which specializes in the restoration of historically-listed buildings.

Work on Casa Vicens is scheduled to complete in Fall of this year, after which it will open to the public for tours.

Check out some of the photos from the restoration below:

Save this picture!
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017. Photo by: Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017
© Casa Vicens, Barcelona 2017

News via Casa Vicens. H/T Huffington Post.

Spotlight: Antoni Gaudí

When Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí (25 June 1852 - 10 June 1926) graduated from the Barcelona Architecture School in 1878, the director of the school Elies Rogent reportedly declared: "Gentlemen, we are here today either in the presence of a genius or a madman!"

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Gaudí's First-Ever House to Open as a Museum Following Major Restoration" 10 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871015/gaudis-first-ever-house-to-open-as-a-museum-following-major-restoration/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »