Marvel at the Scope, Scale and Splendor of Ancient Rome With This Virtual Fly-Through

We can all recognise the great architectural landmarks of Ancient Rome: the Pantheon, the Colosseum, Trajan's Column – but do you know how they originally appeared or, perhaps more interestingly, how they sat within the context of the historic city? In this captivating 14-minute-long virtual fly-through by the Kahn Academy and Smarthistory, a YouTube channel dedicated to historical video essays, the ancient splendor of the Eternal City (at around 320AD) is presented alongside expert commentary.

Our guide is Dr. Bernard Frischer, a leading virtual archaeologist and academic in charge of the Rome Reborn Project, who makes it clear that the crumbling ruins we see today offer only a slight glimpse into the magnificent complexity of Ancient Rome.

Save this picture! Map of the Roman Forum, taken from Ball Platner's "The Topography and Monuments of Ancient Rome" (1904). Image via Wikimedia Commons (Public Domain)