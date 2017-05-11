World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Chapel
  4. Argentina
  5. Federico Ochoa
  6. 2017
  7. Saint Father Brochero Chapel / Federico Ochoa

Saint Father Brochero Chapel / Federico Ochoa

  • 09:00 - 11 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Saint Father Brochero Chapel / Federico Ochoa
Save this picture!
Saint Father Brochero Chapel / Federico Ochoa, © Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

© Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte +46

  • Equipment

    Emiko Maekawa

  • Collaborator Architect

    Ariane Ochoa

  • Sacred Images

    Adrian Manavella
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

From the architect. How to build a chapel in honor of a saint without falling into literal reminiscences?

This was the starting point and the biggest challenge of designing a chapel for the first Argentine saint. The most logical solution was, "designing with Brocherian spirit, folowing the values ​​and the intentions of the priest but without falling in morphologic repetitions".

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

First and foremost Father Brochero who was well know because of his social promotion, worked with his feet on the ground and his eyes in the heaven, the chapel emerges from the earth with a rhomboidal shape, while raising it transforms, each section undergoes a metamorphosis process until it ends in a vertex that points to the sky. Also the "Gaucho priest" used to built with local techniques such as clay, straw and wood. This materials are replaced with contemporaneous ones: concrete, steel and aluminum. Finally Saint Brochero always relied on the capacities of his "sheep herd", regardless of the building complexity that the chapel demanded, the entirely team of workers were local people.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

In a religious typology the significant and the symbolic have  a  primordial  role  in the understanding of the sacred space. This  chapel  dedicated  to  the  first Argentine saint , a very special person, demanded very special desing. The exterior and interior of the building evidenced a modern language capable of communicating with modern man but with strong roots in tradition.The "plasticity" of Concrete makes it the ideal material to capture the significant morphology of the chapel. Structure, function and space are unify by the two hyperbolic paraboloids of 8 centimeters thickness. The interior space of the chapel is completed with austere and close character materials, present in any local home: bricks, wood and stone.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The centralized  distribution, evoques  the last  supper, institution of the Eucharist, origin of the Holy Mass, easter dinner in where the Christians  gathered  and participate  of the  agape around a domestic table.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Last but not least, the perception of light has a strong connection with the experience of God's grace.God is invisible to our eyes, yet his action and grace fill up our lives. The “source” of light of the chapel is inaccessible to the eye,  however the clarity floods everywhere while the sacred space is revealed to us. 

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Chapel Argentina
Cite: "Saint Father Brochero Chapel / Federico Ochoa" 11 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870990/saint-father-brochero-chapel-federico-ochoa/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »