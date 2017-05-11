Rooftops Twin House H / bergmeisterwolf architekten

+18

Architects bergmeisterwolf architekten

Location 39040 Vahrn, Bozen, Italy

Architects in Charge Gerd Bergmeister, Michaela Wolf

Collaborators Marina Gousia, Anna Grandi

Area 456.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Lukas Schaller

From the architect. The gabled roof, the rooftop and the roofing of the windows were the central topics of the design. The natural and architectural surroundings were the inspiration for the rooftop. The mountain tops – the backdrop of the house – and the traditional farmsteads that characterize the area are abstractly cited and interpreted in a new way in the architecture.

A parallel floor plan allowed for two houses under one roof. The two different apartments, planned for two sisters, are designed to let nature and the surroundings in. All of the windows were placed according to the views they offer, and the gardens are mirrored in the loggia on the ground floor as well as on the rooftop terrace, nestled between the rooftops. Any open spaces are protected from the strong winds distinctive for this area.

The loggias are located deep in the buildings, and the rooftop terrace is protected by an elongated piece of façade. The building interacts with its surroundings; the old stone wall is incorporated in the design. The two materials – cinderblock and brownish-black wooden slats – interact, illustrating the duality found on the inside