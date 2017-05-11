World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. bergmeisterwolf architekten
  6. 2014
  7. Rooftops Twin House H / bergmeisterwolf architekten

Rooftops Twin House H / bergmeisterwolf architekten

  • 03:00 - 11 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Rooftops Twin House H / bergmeisterwolf architekten
Save this picture!
Rooftops Twin House H / bergmeisterwolf architekten, © Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller

© Lukas Schaller © Lukas Schaller © Lukas Schaller © Lukas Schaller +18

Save this picture!
© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller

From the architect. The gabled roof, the rooftop and the roofing of the windows were the central topics of the design. The natural and architectural surroundings were the inspiration for the rooftop. The mountain tops – the backdrop of the house – and the traditional farmsteads that characterize the area are abstractly cited and interpreted in a new way in the architecture.

Save this picture!
© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller

A parallel floor plan allowed for two houses under one roof. The two different apartments, planned for two sisters, are designed to let nature and the surroundings in. All of the windows were placed according to the views they offer, and the gardens are mirrored in the loggia on the ground floor as well as on the rooftop terrace, nestled between the rooftops. Any open spaces are protected from the strong winds distinctive for this area.

Save this picture!
© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller

The loggias are located deep in the buildings, and the rooftop terrace is protected by an elongated piece of façade. The building interacts with its surroundings; the old stone wall is incorporated in the design. The two materials – cinderblock and brownish-black wooden slats – interact, illustrating the duality found on the inside

Save this picture!
© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Italy
Cite: "Rooftops Twin House H / bergmeisterwolf architekten" 11 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870948/rooftops-twin-house-h-bergmeisterwolf-architekten/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »