World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. bergmeisterwolf architekten
  6. 2014
  7. Cut Out, House H / bergmeisterwolf architekten

Cut Out, House H / bergmeisterwolf architekten

  • 05:00 - 18 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cut Out, House H / bergmeisterwolf architekten
Save this picture!
Cut Out, House H / bergmeisterwolf architekten, © Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

© Gustav Willeit © Gustav Willeit © Gustav Willeit © Gustav Willeit +24

  • Architects

    bergmeisterwolf architekten

  • Location

    39054 Soprabolzano BZ, Italy

  • Architects in Charge

    Gerd Bergmeister, Michaela Wolf

  • Collaborator

    Valerio Nelli

  • Client

    Holzner family

  • Area

    180.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Gustav Willeit
Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

From the architect. House H, located in Oberbozen, is an intimate refuge, a place to live surrounded by landscape. Placed close to the angle of the existing holzner park hotel building, it represents the final point of the compound. The concept is that of introducing connection elements to allow the dialogue between existing and new. Starting from a linear volume, working by subtracting: by alternating intimate balconies with dug loggias, the attention moves away from the historic Renon train tracks.

Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

The house assumes an introverted personality, not only because of its shape but also because of its materials. The facades feature a solid earth colored cement structure. Every opening seems to have been carved out from the original volume of the house by digging and pushing the solid mass. Through these voids a new relation with nature is established, providing the user with unexpected framings of the landscape, different in size, proportions and depth.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
First Floor plan
First Floor plan

On the roof of the house a private garden covered with a pergola seems to dissolve with the compound structure. Thick masonry walls have been covered in a hand-applied stucco containing locally-sourced materials. Interior pavements in terrazzo and natural oak elements recall traditional renon hotels.

Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Italy
Cite: "Cut Out, House H / bergmeisterwolf architekten" 18 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870944/cut-out-house-h-bergmeisterwolf-architekten/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »