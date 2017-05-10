World
  3. Recreation & Training
  4. Thailand
  5. The Office of Bangkok Architects
  6. 2013
  Siam Country Club Waterside / The Office of Bangkok Architects

Siam Country Club Waterside / The Office of Bangkok Architects

  10 May, 2017
Siam Country Club Waterside / The Office of Bangkok Architects
Siam Country Club Waterside / The Office of Bangkok Architects, © Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

  Structural, Mechanical and Electrical Engineer

    QBIC Engineers and Architects Co., Ltd.

  Main Contractor

    Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Company (SMCC)

  Client

    Siam Country Club
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

From the architect. The Siam Country Club is famous for its superior golf courses, facilities and services. It has three distinctive golf courses: Siam Country Club Old Course, Siam Country Club Pattaya Plantation, and Siam Country Club Waterside.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The Old Course and Plantation golf clubs have already been rewarded, especially Siam Country Club Old Course which has been used consecutively as a venue for golf tournaments by international golf associations. The owner of the project aims to build a new golf club “Waterside” next to the original courses to be able to welcome his clients in even more comfortable conditions.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Planning of the building is also set up to feel at ease to navigate. Golfers enter the upper floor of the clubhouse with a framed view of the golf course at the end of the main corridor where golfers will find the restaurant on the left taking a panoramic view of the golf course and the 18th hole green. Locker rooms are on the lower floor connecting to the main corridor by a feature stairs in the Zen garden courtyard. This courtyard is the heart of the building. It is used to distribute circulations to other areas including getting to and from the golf course.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The materials are natural, minimal and smooth. Artificial wooden screen and stone are selected to be the main material of the architecture. The wooden screen not only creates the reminiscence of Japanese architecture but also acts at the sun screen while allowing the wind to flow through to provide comfort for golfers. The screen also allows vista connection to the surrounding environment.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
