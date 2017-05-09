World
  Los Angeles Considers Constructing Gondola Lift to Hollywood Sign

Los Angeles Considers Constructing Gondola Lift to Hollywood Sign

Los Angeles Considers Constructing Gondola Lift to Hollywood Sign
Los Angeles Considers Constructing Gondola Lift to Hollywood Sign, © Flickr user adholmes. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0
© Flickr user adholmes. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Los Angeles may soon be receiving a new attraction: a gondola-style cable car system that would transport visitors up to the iconic Hollywood Sign in the Santa Monica Mountains.

According to a recent interview with LA mayor Eric Garcetti, the city is considering several new options to open up access to the 45-foot-tall structure, one of which is a sky gondola that would pick up visitors at or near Universal Studios (located on the north side of the mountains in Studio City).

"I think we need to have access to the Hollywood sign, both for residents and people who come here," said Garcetti. "We've got to figure out a better way that doesn't just choke all of the streets with a thousand tour buses. People can't get out of their own driveways."

The news comes after the city announced the closure of the Beachwood Drive access point, one of the most popular trails offering prime views of the sign.

Watch the interview with Garcetti here, and check out Curbed for extended coverage.

News via ABC7.

