La Tallada House Refurbishment / ARQUITECTURA-G

La Tallada House Refurbishment / ARQUITECTURA-G
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

© José Hevia

  • Architects

    ARQUITECTURA-G

  • Location

    17134 La Tallada d'Empordà, Girona, Spain

  • Architects in Charge

    Jonathan Arnabat, Jordi Ayala-Bril, Aitor Fuentes, Igor Urdampilleta)

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

From the architect. This house is located in La Tallada, a small typical village of the Empordà in Spain. The volume to be rehabilitated had undergone changes and extensions that gave a peculiar aspect to the whole project. The purpose of this intervention seeks to strengthen the vertical character of the house which the architects found extremely attractive in the environment.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

From the entrance begins the ascent through stairs hat give access to the different rooms, until it arrives at the swimming pool which is the highest point of the house. Some of the original hollows of the upper volume had an elongated proportion and ended in semicircular arches, a common typology in the residential area of the town.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Section
Section
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The architects decided to copy this pattern and repeat it throughout the upper floor, both in doors and windows as well as in the steps between rooms. The main facade also dialogues in this language, showing to the outside the sequence of spaces that are stacked inside the house by means of a great vertical hollow.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
