OutOfOffice Frankfurt / VON M

+10

Architects VON M

Location Frankfurt, Germany

Lead Architects Marcía Nunes

Project Year 2016

Photographs Dennis Mueller

Manufacturers Loading...

Client OutOfOffice GmbH More Specs Less Specs

«Open» and «straightforwardly» have been the key words for the concept of a flexible creative –space for workshops and conferences in Frankfurt which can be rented by companies if they want to give their employees a day OutOfOffice for creative meetings and workshops.

Unlike traditional meeting spaces, the rooms maintain a factory like atmosphere and are oriented to a more rough and plain industrial design concept. The natural treated materials, the authentic approach towards the office spaces rom the 1960 in combination with high quality furniture gives the space a unique atmosphere for all kind of activities which need something different.