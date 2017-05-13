World
OutOfOffice Frankfurt / VON M

  • 05:00 - 13 May, 2017
OutOfOffice Frankfurt / VON M
OutOfOffice Frankfurt / VON M, © Dennis Mueller
© Dennis Mueller

  • Architects

    VON M

  • Location

    Frankfurt, Germany

  • Lead Architects

    Marcía Nunes

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Dennis Mueller
© Dennis Mueller
© Dennis Mueller

«Open» and «straightforwardly» have been the key words for the concept of a flexible creative –space for workshops and conferences in Frankfurt which can be rented by companies if they want to give their employees a day OutOfOffice for creative meetings and workshops.

© Dennis Mueller
© Dennis Mueller
Floor Plan - Section
Floor Plan - Section
© Dennis Mueller
© Dennis Mueller

Unlike traditional meeting spaces, the rooms maintain a factory like atmosphere and are oriented to a more rough and plain industrial design concept. The natural treated materials, the authentic approach towards the office spaces rom the 1960 in combination with high quality furniture gives the space a unique atmosphere for all kind of activities which need something different.

