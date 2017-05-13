OutOfOffice Frankfurt / VON M

-
Architects
-
LocationFrankfurt, Germany
-
Lead ArchitectsMarcía Nunes
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
-
ClientOutOfOffice GmbH
«Open» and «straightforwardly» have been the key words for the concept of a flexible creative –space for workshops and conferences in Frankfurt which can be rented by companies if they want to give their employees a day OutOfOffice for creative meetings and workshops.
Unlike traditional meeting spaces, the rooms maintain a factory like atmosphere and are oriented to a more rough and plain industrial design concept. The natural treated materials, the authentic approach towards the office spaces rom the 1960 in combination with high quality furniture gives the space a unique atmosphere for all kind of activities which need something different.
