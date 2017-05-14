World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Kazakhstan
  5. Nravil Architects
  6. 2016
  7. White Line / Nravil Architects

White Line / Nravil Architects

  • 09:00 - 14 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
White Line / Nravil Architects
Save this picture!
White Line / Nravil Architects, © Mussabekova Ulbossyn
© Mussabekova Ulbossyn

© Mussabekova Ulbossyn © Mussabekova Ulbossyn © Mussabekova Ulbossyn © Mussabekova Ulbossyn +14

Save this picture!
© Mussabekova Ulbossyn
© Mussabekova Ulbossyn

From the architect. We like to make the house as simple as possible and at the same time interesting. The building is located in a landscape of unique beauty. The main goal was to develop the project without harming the natural landscape. The exterior of the house is conceived, that would look different from different sides and due to this you can enjoy the view of a non-repetitive exterior.

Save this picture!
© Mussabekova Ulbossyn
© Mussabekova Ulbossyn
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Mussabekova Ulbossyn
© Mussabekova Ulbossyn

Appearance and interior support the same color, emphasizing the severity and unity of the house. Panoramic energy-saving windows from both sides of the house evoke a feeling of complete openness and privacy with nature. The glass has a reflective property from the outside to reflect trees and clouds, so the house merges as much as possible with the surrounding environment. You can go on the balcony in the morning to drink coffee, enjoy a panoramic view of the horizon and fresh air.

Save this picture!
© Mussabekova Ulbossyn
© Mussabekova Ulbossyn

The interior of the house is simple.  Monochromatic white color in the interior allows to maximize the sense of space and not to strain the person, to feel clean and relax comfortably.

Save this picture!
© Mussabekova Ulbossyn
© Mussabekova Ulbossyn

There were minimal excavations at the construction of the house, as the current relief of the site was perfect. The house stands on stilts. The frame of the house is a concrete structure, which is isolated from the outside and then covered with a flexible, smooth white lime plaster.

Save this picture!
© Mussabekova Ulbossyn
© Mussabekova Ulbossyn
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Kazakhstan
Cite: "White Line / Nravil Architects" 14 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870869/white-line-nravil-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »