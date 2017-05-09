World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
  6. 2015
  7. The Bear Stand / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

The Bear Stand / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

  • 11:00 - 9 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Bear Stand / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
Save this picture!
The Bear Stand / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, © Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

© Nic Lehoux © Nic Lehoux © Nic Lehoux © Nic Lehoux +15

  • Architects

    Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

  • Location

    Ontario, Canada

  • Lead Architects

    Peter Bohlin, FAIA, Principal Robert Miller, FAIA, Principal Kyle Phillips, AIA, Senior Associate, Project Manager

  • Area

    3300.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Nic Lehoux

  • Architects

    Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

  • Location

    Ontario, Canada

  • Lead Architects

    Peter Bohlin, FAIA, Principal Robert Miller, FAIA, Principal Kyle Phillips, AIA, Senior Associate, Project Manager

  • General Contractor

    Brinkman & Sons

  • Structural Engineer

    Blackwell

  • Cabinets

    Mill Line Woodworking Ltd

  • Electrical

    Mad Cat Electric Co

  • Mechanical

    Switzer Sales and Service

  • Area

    3300.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Nic Lehoux
Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

From the architect. Located approximately three hours northeast of Toronto, Ontario, this 3,300 sq. ft. retreat is carefully situated along the shores of Contau Lake on a remote, seasonally isolated woodland spanning nearly 100 acres. Recalling childhood adventures exploring the surrounding lakes and forest, the clients wished to share this unique place with others by creating a place of reprieve to be rented to vacationing families.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
Courtesy of Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

Nestled between the lake and an adjacent granite rock-face rising up to the south, the retreat serves as a jumping-off point to an expansive private trail network fashioned by the client. A series of delicate canoe docks and boardwalks knit shallow marshes with hilltop perches, urging exploration by both water and land. Vehicular access ends at the property, which backs onto government Crown Lands, creating a truly remote sensory experience.

Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux
Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

The two-story residence stretches parallel to the lake and rock face, with primary living and dining spaces at ground level spilling to the outdoors, and sleeping and bathing spaces perched above to capture expansive views of the lake and surrounding forest. The two levels are connected by a glazed stair volume adjacent the hillside and anchored by a monolithic fireplace clad in locally sourced granite. Outdoor amenities such as a private sauna, ofuro soaking tub, hot tub, and screened porch allow immediate enjoyment of the surroundings within comfortable reach of the interior space.

Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
Courtesy of Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

A raft of exposed Douglas fir glulam beams and decking cantilevers out over a rhythmic façade of black fiber-cement panels and stained cedar siding that mimic the lines of the forest. Interiors are finished with fir windows, wire brushed walnut flooring, benches and bar tops reclaimed from a nearby barn, and hand-crafted tile. This rich palette of materials lends a tactile softness to the building that blends seamlessly with the natural environment.

Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Canada
Cite: "The Bear Stand / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson" 09 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870854/the-bear-stand-bohlin-cywinski-jackson/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »