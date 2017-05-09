World
  3. Jeanne Gang Honored with 2017 Louis Kahn Memorial Award

Jeanne Gang Honored with 2017 Louis Kahn Memorial Award

Jeanne Gang Honored with 2017 Louis Kahn Memorial Award
WMS Boathouse at Clark Park / Studio Gang. Image © Steve Hall | Hedrich Blessing
WMS Boathouse at Clark Park / Studio Gang. Image © Steve Hall | Hedrich Blessing

Jeanne Gang has been selected as the recipient of the 2017 Louis Kahn Memorial Award, an annual prize established by the Philadelphia Center for Architecture and Design in 1983 to recognize “an individual who has made significant contributions to the field of architecture,” while honoring one of the city’s most influential architects.

Previous winners of the award include Bjarke Ingels, Norman Foster, Peter Bohlin, Daniel Libeskind, Robert A.M. Stern, Rafael Viñoly and César Pelli.

Writers Theatre / Studio Gang Architects. Image © Steve Hall | Hedrich Blessing
Writers Theatre / Studio Gang Architects. Image © Steve Hall | Hedrich Blessing

Gang will be presented with the award at a ceremony at the University of Pennsylvania’s Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, where she will speak about her architectural work and research.

University of Chicago Campus North Residential Commons / Studio Gang. Image © Steve Hall | Hedrich Blessing
University of Chicago Campus North Residential Commons / Studio Gang. Image © Steve Hall | Hedrich Blessing

The lecture will be accompanied by an exhibition of Studio Gang’s work, which will be displayed beginning May 18th at the Center for Architecture and Design.

News via Philadelphia Center for Architecture and Design.

Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Jeanne Gang Honored with 2017 Louis Kahn Memorial Award" 09 May 2017. ArchDaily.
