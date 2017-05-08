World
  Anadara / fjmt

Anadara / fjmt

  17:00 - 8 May, 2017
Anadara / fjmt
Anadara / fjmt, © John Gollings
© John Gollings

© Brett Boardman © John Gollings © John Gollings © John Gollings

  • Landscape Architect

    Aspect / Oculus

  • Landscape Architect Team

    Sacha Coles, Roger Jasprizza, Andrew Langford

  • Builder

    Lend Lease

  • Developer

    Lend Lease

  • Project Manager

    Lend Lease

  • Contractor

    Lend Lease

  • Interiors Consultant

    BKH & SJB

  • Structural Consultant

    Calibre Consulting

  • Mechanical Consultant

    AECOM

  • Electrical Consultant

    AECOM

  • Hydraulic Consultant

    SPP Group

  • Fire Consultant

    Warren Smith & Partners

  • Facade Consultant

    Arup

  • Survey Consultant

    Rygate

  • BCA, DDA & Certifier Consultant

    McKenzie / One Group

  • Acoustic Consultant

    Renzo Tonin

  • Wind Consultant

    Cermak Peterka Peterson (CPP)
© John Gollings
© John Gollings

From the architect. Anadara’s unique design represents earth, water and sky, expressed by the earthy terracotta coloured façade to the south which is contrasted by a striking, white curvilinear feature to the north, coined ‘The Cloud.’ The expressive, organic form of the northern apartments celebrates and defines the adjacent public square and is reminiscent of the free-forms of clouds and waves that complement our sandstone harbour headlands.

© John Gollings
© John Gollings

Our approach was to articulate this long linear building into two primary forms; a carefully scaled rectilinear form that defines the waterfront, and a higher more organic form to addresses the main public open space. These architectural forms are combined with a linear canopy, gentle terracing and landscape to characterise the public waterfront.

© John Gollings
© John Gollings

As the building is located in the vibrant new precinct of Barangaroo South, it was imperative to preserve a sense of privacy for the apartments facing both the waters edge and the commercial towers. The curved forms of ‘The Cloud’ are created through fixed and operable perforated screens that can slide along the gentle curves while preserving a flush skin to the building when closed. The pattern to the outside of The Cloud softens the material used and allows maximum harbour views through the eye level, whilst maintaining a private outdoor realm for the apartments. Likewise, the eastern façade provides balcony setbacks and recessed oblique windows to enable views along the length of the street rather than directly across the road toward the commercial street frontage. Again, screens are used to increase privacy and further articulate the facade.

© John Gollings
© John Gollings

By setting back the top level, the impact of the building envelope along the public domain is reduced. This allows the public to look up and past the form to engage with the sky by looking through the rooftop louvres and beyond.

© John Gollings
© John Gollings
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Andrew Chung
© Andrew Chung

As part of Barangaroo South, the most signiﬁcant site opportunity is the ability to reconnect the harbour to the western edge of the CBD. Its in the optimum position along the waters edge and beneﬁts from uninterrupted views of the harbour to the west.

© John Gollings
© John Gollings

The public domain adjacent to the waterfront also connects back to Darling Harbour to the south reinforcing the public connectivity and walking trail along the harbour foreshore. 

Elevation
Elevation

Anadara and the activated retail at ground level serves to reinforce this opportunity providing a dynamic public realm, while the northern end of the site opens to a public square encouraging activity for the broader site of Barangaroo and the CBD.The apartments contribute to the liveliness of the precinct providing an active public and residential community along the harbours edge.

© John Gollings
© John Gollings
