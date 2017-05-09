World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Zen Architects
  6. 2015
  7. Trail House / Zen Architects

Trail House / Zen Architects

  • 20:00 - 9 May, 2017
Trail House / Zen Architects
Trail House / Zen Architects, © Emma Cross
© Emma Cross

© Emma Cross

© Emma Cross
© Emma Cross

From the architect. Built on gently sloping land in suburban Melbourne, this contemporary and environmentally friendly home is designed to integrate seamlessly with the inherent natural beauty of the existing site.

© Emma Cross
© Emma Cross

Our approach favoured the use of natural materials, both inside and out, in order to create a relationship between the house and its surrounding environment. A series of inter-connecting rooms allow clear lines of vision throughout the house while also maximising the available light.

© Emma Cross
© Emma Cross
Section A
Section A
© Emma Cross
© Emma Cross

The application of passive solar design principles provides an abundance of warmth in winter and captures cooling breezes during summer. This light filled, split level home features the intelligent and sensitive application of sustainable design principles, conveying a feeling of openness, expansiveness and calm.

© Emma Cross
© Emma Cross
Cite: "Trail House / Zen Architects" 09 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870732/trail-house-zen-architects/>
