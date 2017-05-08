World
  7. Aperture House / Stu/D/O

Aperture House / Stu/D/O

  • 02:00 - 8 May, 2017
Aperture House / Stu/D/O
Aperture House / Stu/D/O, Courtesy of Stu/D/O
Courtesy of Stu/D/O

Courtesy of Stu/D/O

  • Architects

    Stu/D/O

  • Location

    Bangkok, Thailand

  • Stu/D/O Project Team

    Apichart Srirojanapinyo, Chanasit Cholasuek, Picsacha Na Songkhla, Patompong Songpracha

  • Landscape Architect

    Chaichoompol Vathakanon

  • Area

    350.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Structural Engineer

    Panit Supasiriluk

  • Mechanical Engineer

    Panit Supasiriluk

  • Contractor

    Pornchai Pornpichitchokchai

  • Visualizer

    Stu/D/O, DOF

  • Construction Cost

    10M baht
Courtesy of Stu/D/O
Courtesy of Stu/D/O

From the architect. A house for a photographer and a landscape designer; Aperture House frames its surrounding natures and embrace the natural world within its serene envelope. Yet, in stillness of this delicately composed environment, Aperture House captures the turnings of time through the interplay of lights and shadows, as daylight cascade through the architectural facade and openings.

Diagram
Diagram

The 4 story tall regular rectangular mass was conscientiously carved out, allowing the natural landscape to seeps into its continuous enclosure and create a pleasant ambience for private spaces. The largest void reveals an expansive vertical space, as it internally and externally becomes the main focal point the house.

Courtesy of Stu/D/O
Courtesy of Stu/D/O
2nd Floor plan
2nd Floor plan
Courtesy of Stu/D/O
Courtesy of Stu/D/O

The continuity of the external envelope shapes and completes the regular geometric architectural form, whilst shielding the main living area, which situates itself within this spacious void, from the occasionally unforgiving Bangkok sun. Scattered throughout the external enclosure, are carefully composed openings of the architectural facades.

Courtesy of Stu/D/O
Courtesy of Stu/D/O

The large openings displays full-framed view of the surrounding vistas for the main functions of the house. Whilst the expansive facade openings flood rooms with daylight, the small tapered openings composed main corridors, filtering natural light patterns to continuously transform and enhance the domestic spaces.

Courtesy of Stu/D/O
Courtesy of Stu/D/O

From the exterior, the 0.60x0.60 m square punctures are uniformly equal and elegantly dispersed and as the changing daylight travels through the gradually tapered voids into the interior, the dynamic shifting of lights and shadows create interest from the inside and out.

Courtesy of Stu/D/O
Courtesy of Stu/D/O
Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Thailand
Cite: "Aperture House / Stu/D/O" 08 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870730/aperture-house-stu-d-o/>
