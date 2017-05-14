World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Poland
  5. Metaforma
  6. 2016
  7. Apartment For A Guy And Even Two Of Them / Metaforma

Apartment For A Guy And Even Two Of Them / Metaforma

  • 02:00 - 14 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Apartment For A Guy And Even Two Of Them / Metaforma
Save this picture!
Apartment For A Guy And Even Two Of Them / Metaforma, © Krzysztof Strażyński
© Krzysztof Strażyński

© Krzysztof Strażyński © Krzysztof Strażyński © Krzysztof Strażyński © Krzysztof Strażyński +17

  • Architects

    Metaforma

  • Location

    Poznań, Poland

  • Architects in Charge

    Anna Topolska, Dominik Kolenda

  • Collaborators

    Paulina Wieczorek, Magdalena Sawicka

  • Area

    80.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Krzysztof Strażyński
Save this picture!
© Krzysztof Strażyński
© Krzysztof Strażyński

From the architect. In this world everything is clear – a simple form, minimalistic colors selection, natural materials. This concept of design has been dictated by the male point of view from the very beginning.

Save this picture!
© Krzysztof Strażyński
© Krzysztof Strażyński

The apartment was purchased in the fall and when the architects entered it, they noticed an exceptional view of the old trees in the neighborhood. Yellow, red and brown colors were the perfect background.

Save this picture!
© Krzysztof Strażyński
© Krzysztof Strażyński

The first step was to demolish the walls at the entrance of the apartment. This provided maximum open space. In this way, while taking the first step in the apartment you can enjoy the sunshine through the big windows.

Save this picture!
Diagram 1
Diagram 1
Save this picture!
Diagram 2
Diagram 2
Save this picture!
Diagram 3
Diagram 3

Another spatial change was the modification of originally provided by the developer curved stairs leading to the mezzanine. The architects have proposed winder stairs led partly along the glass façade, which helped to better arrange the space of the living room. The stairs stringer joins the heater casing and this is the backing for the TV cabinet. Furniture units in the apartment are designed so that the whole creates a coherent body.

Save this picture!
© Krzysztof Strażyński
© Krzysztof Strażyński

The challenge for Metaforma Group designers was to combine the spatial needs of both Investors. One of them is the collector of red Ferrari cars, the other one – music disks. The exposition of these collections has enriched the interior with interesting details. The project features a mezzanine-level work area. The great advantage of the latter one is the fact that it is placed next to a spacious roof terrace on the building. The width of the mezzanine did not allow for the comfortable placement of the classic desk. Therefore, the architects have proposed a desk in the form of a raised cubicle on a metal rack, extending beyond the mezzanine and increasing the work space.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The solutions applied in the apartment meet the needs of its residents. The male point of view has imposed the economy of materials and colors. Industrial metal, concrete materials together with graphite construction, appearing in all rooms, have been warmed up with floral wood. The icing on the cake is a dark blue featuring on soft items. 

Save this picture!
© Krzysztof Strażyński
© Krzysztof Strażyński

Male means here: simple and expressive, but not cold and raw. Thanks to the exposed and personalized details, the interior is its residents` character showcase.

Save this picture!
© Krzysztof Strażyński
© Krzysztof Strażyński
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Apartment Interiors Poland
Cite: "Apartment For A Guy And Even Two Of Them / Metaforma" 14 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870703/apartment-for-a-guy-and-even-two-of-them-metaforma/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »