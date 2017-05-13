World
Office Building Podkriznik – “Propulsion” / Superform

  • 02:00 - 13 May, 2017
Office Building Podkriznik – “Propulsion” / Superform
Office Building Podkriznik – “Propulsion” / Superform, © Miran Kabič
  • Architects

    Superform

  • Location

    Municipality of Nazarje, Slovenia

  • Architects in Charge

    Marjan Poboljšaj, Anton Žižek

  • Collaborator

    Špela Gliha

  • Area

    1400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Miran Kabič
BASIS The client intended to move the existing production facilities to a new building. The building that housed the production facilities needs to be renovated in terms of energy efficiency. Existing building was constructed in time of late modernism. It has potential for interesting renovation design possibilities.

DESIGN CONCEPT The design of the new façade results from the form of “mechanical sprocket” which is one of the products manufactured by the company. By combining these two basic principles of design, an effect is created on the façade blurring the line between 3D and 2D elements. 

Concept
Concept
Plans
Plans

MATERIAL Façade skin materials (metal and glass) expresses identity of the client. Subtile design of the Façade skin provide good relation to the delicate environment of the Nazarje settlement.

Courtesy of Superform
Courtesy of Superform

SUSTAINABILITY New ventilated façade skin with metal brisolei provide necessary shading. Dimed glass balance the inside temperature of the building. With new facade skin energy sufficient of the building is very much improved.

