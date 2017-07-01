A R D 334 / A R D designs

+13

From the architect. A R D 334 is a Residential Building located in North Amman-Jordan. One of the areas that are witnessing the extended urban growth of the city.

The project explores the Ammani urban fabric and rethinks the conventional apartment building in search for a more meaningful approach to residential real-estate development that goes beyond the repetitive and bland. During the economic crisis Jordan is currently facing, a modern, simple, and economic design will flourish and give some life into the area. A solid void contrast on the facade of the building was chosen not only because it creates a statement but also does not compromise the interior uses, rather enhance them. The buildings around it try very subtle means to change their appearance using glass or bulkier stone pillars but neither really push the boundaries. It does so to the context without really adding an extra material or ornament, standing out from the rest of the buildings to break the uniformity that plagues the Jordanian scape.

Adding some form of color to the scene also assists in breaking the standardization. This kind of reflection likewise aids in giving off a more direct, transparent feel. The black stone used offers enough similar texture when compared to the white that it is not an eyesore when looking at the building as a whole. The white solid part of the exterior compliments the interior as it shields the main bedroom from the sounds of the street and closes off the view to the inside. The bedrooms have windows on the sides of the building that look over the street from an angle so nothing is truly cut off. While on the contrary, the black void half lets light and scenery right into the living room. In addition, the sides of the building are fairly regular, making sure that it doesn’t become a thorn to the neighborhood instead of an interesting and dynamic addition.

The building comprises of five residential floors, ten apartments in total, each covering 150m2, the average space required for Jordanian families. It boasts in giving a satisfying, affordable, modern living condition for regular families. Both simple and complex furniture can be used within, according the needs and idiosyncrasies of the families moving into it. Whatever within, the black window will offer a nice frame to the setting.