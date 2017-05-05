New Renderings Revealed for MAD's Lucas Museum in Los Angeles

New renderings showing an updated design for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles have been revealed as part of a presentation to the LA city planning commission. Designed by MAD Architects, the building will house the Star Wars-directors’ expansive collection of art, illustrations and artifacts, showcasing the art of visual storytelling.
The new renderings show a slightly more compact version of the original design, with more of the museum program being moved to the ground floor along Exposition Park. Other new elements appear to be a cove-like area with its own waterfall.
In addition to the museum program, the building will contain offices, educational spaces, a library, a restaurant, a museum shop and cafe, distributed over 5 floors.
The scheme is designed to be built on the site of two existing city-owned parking lots, spanning over a pedestrian walkway. The rooftop garden will be publicly accessible, topping out at a total height of 115 feet.
Construction on the project is slated to begin in January 2018, with completion sometime in 2021.
The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art has finally found a home. Following nearly a decade of searching, the museum's board has announced that Los Angeles ' Exposition Park will serve as the site for the MAD Architects-designed building housing the life's work and expansive art and media collection of one of history's most celebrated filmmakers, George Lucas.