Modern Log Villa in Central Finland / Pluspuu Oy

Architects Pluspuu Oy

Location Finland

Architect in Charge Esa Liesmäki

Area 100.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Samuli Miettinen

Design Engineer Mikko Kyläkoski

Interior Designer Juho Pietarila

From the architect. Modern log villa in the beautiful lake landscape of Central Finland

The villa is constructed of 202 mm thick laminated timber logs with modern mitred corner joints.

It has a large window wall which opens up directly onto the beautiful lake landscape.

The house is built to withstand frosty winter temperatures of -30 °C from time to time.

Unlike in traditional log buildings, there are no overlaps or visible cross corners in the modern log construction.

Geothermal heat is used as a heat source – the heat is pumped out of a well drilled in the ground.

In the summer, the outside temperature may be higher than 30 degrees – cool air is then pumped from the ground into the building.

The 202 x 205 mm laminated timber log consists of three-layer glued pine – the hard heartwood always forms the outer layer. In Finland, logs are also used for constructing schools and kindergartens, for example, these days.

The most important criterion for using timber logs in the construction of public buildings is the clean and healthy indoor air in the log house.

The windows are triple-glazed thermal glass. Blown-in wood fibre insulation, made of a material as breathable as timber logs, is used for the roof insulation.

So we can talk about a truly ecological construction approach.