  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Finland
  5. Pluspuu Oy
  6. 2015
  7. Modern Log Villa in Central Finland / Pluspuu Oy

Modern Log Villa in Central Finland / Pluspuu Oy

  09:00 - 5 May, 2017
Modern Log Villa in Central Finland / Pluspuu Oy
© Samuli Miettinen
© Samuli Miettinen

  • Architects

    Pluspuu Oy

  • Location

    Finland

  • Architect in Charge

    Esa Liesmäki

  • Area

    100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Samuli Miettinen
© Samuli Miettinen
From the architect. Modern log villa in the beautiful lake landscape of Central Finland

The villa is constructed of 202 mm thick laminated timber logs with modern mitred corner joints.

© Samuli Miettinen
It has a large window wall which opens up directly onto the beautiful lake landscape.

The house is built to withstand frosty winter temperatures of -30 °C from time to time.

© Samuli Miettinen
Unlike in traditional log buildings, there are no overlaps or visible cross corners in the modern log construction.

Geothermal heat is used as a heat source – the heat is pumped out of a well drilled in the ground.

© Samuli Miettinen
In the summer, the outside temperature may be higher than 30 degrees – cool air is then pumped from the ground into the building.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The 202 x 205 mm laminated timber log consists of three-layer glued pine – the hard heartwood always forms the outer layer. In Finland, logs are also used for constructing schools and kindergartens, for example, these days.

© Samuli Miettinen
The most important criterion for using timber logs in the construction of public buildings is the clean and healthy indoor air in the log house.

Section
Section

The windows are triple-glazed thermal glass. Blown-in wood fibre insulation, made of a material as breathable as timber logs, is used for the roof insulation.

So we can talk about a truly ecological construction approach.

© Samuli Miettinen
"Modern Log Villa in Central Finland / Pluspuu Oy" 05 May 2017. ArchDaily.
