Meet the World’s Smallest and Most Stylish Smartlock by BIG and Friday Labs

BIG has teamed up with Friday Labs to create the Friday Lock, “the world’s smallest smartlock.” Through the Friday app, users can unlock their doors wirelessly, as well as automatically as they leave or approach.

As an access-granted user’s phone approaches the system, the door unlocks automatically. Access can be easily granted, as well as revoked through the app, allowing for temporary users, as well as to remove access if a phone is stolen.

The Friday app additionally keeps track of which users are entering and exiting, sending notifications to the primary user.

At 2.7 inches, the Friday Lock “has the smallest dimensions of any retrofit lock on the market,” and was designed by BIG IDEAS—the think tank within Bjarke Ingels Group—based on the architectural concept of the Saddle Roof.

News via: Friday Labs.